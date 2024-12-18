Latest Headlines

Red Bank Meeting On Comprehensive Plan, Sets Restriping For Section Of Dayton Boulevard

  • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
  • Gail Perry

At the last commission meeting of 2024, Red Bank City Manager Martin Grannum summarized the status of the many projects that are in process.

Some of those are:

  • The comprehensive plan for future development of Red Bank will have its third public meeting on Saturday and the final meeting is planed for Jan. 28, 2025 at the community center. After the plan is decided on, it will go to the planning commission and then the city commission for approvals.
  • A restriping program along Dayton Boulevard where it turns into Cherokee Boulevard will be done in partnership with Chattanooga and TDOT.
    Road striping on the Red Bank end will merge traffic lanes near the tunnel. The customized road markings on the Red Bank side will get a price break from doing the work along with Chattanooga. It is expected to cost the city less than $10,000.
  • Engineering is being done north of this area to channel southbound traffic into the new design around Signal Mountain Boulevard.
  • There are discussions ongoing about revitalizing the city’s dog park. It will include sidewalks that separate dog park patrons.
  • Replacement of the Lullwater Bridge is a new project but has not yet begun.
  • ADA upgrades will be made on the south end of town.
  • Creation of a Bike Boulevard in the city is still in the consultant stage.
  • City staff is preparing a map with boundary descriptions and plans to add signage that will make “The Field” cemetery a protected area.
  • Leaf collection will continue through December.
  • In early December the city got the first request to pick up waste oil. This is a new program being offered by Red Bank to keep oil out of storm drains and back yards and other places that it does not belong.
  • After Christmas, live Christmas trees can be undecorated and taken to the recycle center where they will be ground into mulch.
  • Construction of new restrooms at the community center continues and should be finished at the end of December.

Mr. Granum announced changes to the city’s schedule during the upcoming holidays. The first commission meeting in  January has been cancelled. The next time that the commission will meet is on the third Tuesday of the month, Jan. 21, 2025. And city hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, on Jan. 31 for New Years, and on Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Day.  

The city will use ARPA funds, (American Rescue Plan Act) for a contract addendum with Barge Design Solutions for professional services dealing with the current public works building. The cost is not to exceed $97,200. The work will include property title work to clean up property lines in order to get a clear title to the land. It also includes doing a site development plan and an environmental assessment of the existing public works structure.

The Red Bank city code was amended regarding the order of business during city commission meetings. It specifies when events take place during a meeting with the goal of increasing efficiency of time. The consent agenda portion of the meeting is another change, which expedites routine parts of a meeting so they can be all voted on with a single vote. 

A resolution passed for the city to accept the 2024 Firefighting Support Grant in the amount of $1,000 from Tennessee American Water Company.

The Red Bank Cemetery Citizens Advisory Board  consists of up to 10 members. On Tuesday night, Freddie Hanner was appointed to be a new member which will complete the board.

Latest Headlines
Lineup Almost Set For March 4 City Election
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2024
Red Bank Meeting On Comprehensive Plan, Sets Restriping For Section Of Dayton Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2024
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Tidbits
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Tidbits
  • Sports
  • 12/18/2024
Dejuan Rowland Arrested In Dec. 1 Green Road Homicide
Dejuan Rowland Arrested In Dec. 1 Green Road Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2024
Dan Fleser: Mays, Iamaleava Have Smooth Exchange
Dan Fleser: Mays, Iamaleava Have Smooth Exchange
  • Sports
  • 12/18/2024
Daughter Of Carol Berz Announces Intention To Run For City Council, District 6
Daughter Of Carol Berz Announces Intention To Run For City Council, District 6
  • Breaking News
  • 12/18/2024
Breaking News
Red Bank Meeting On Comprehensive Plan, Sets Restriping For Section Of Dayton Boulevard
  • 12/18/2024

At the last commission meeting of 2024, Red Bank City Manager Martin Grannum summarized the status of the many projects that are in process. Some of those are: The comprehensive plan ... more

Dejuan Rowland Arrested In Dec. 1 Green Road Homicide
Dejuan Rowland Arrested In Dec. 1 Green Road Homicide
  • 12/18/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department located 26-year-old Dejuan Rowland in the 6900 block of Delbert Lane and arrested him on outstanding arrest warrants for first-degree murder. On Dec. ... more

Rhea County Eyeing Move From 5-Year Reappraisals To Every 3 Years
  • 12/18/2024

Christmas came early for Rhea County Road Commissioner Rick Wilkey as the County Commission approved the purchase of three new heavy duty dump trucks complete with snow plows. The purchase price ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/18/2024
Attorney Says Lookout Mountain Businessman Facing 20 Years In Prison For Child Sex Was Victim Himself
Attorney Says Lookout Mountain Businessman Facing 20 Years In Prison For Child Sex Was Victim Himself
  • 12/17/2024
Yates Bleachery Closing After Over 100 Years Of Operation At Flintstone, Ga.
  • 12/17/2024
ALPR Hit Results In Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle And Suspect Arrest
ALPR Hit Results In Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle And Suspect Arrest
  • 12/17/2024
Man, 29, Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Lula Lake Road On Lookout Mountain
  • 12/17/2024
Opinion
Why The Deferral On County Attorney?
  • 12/18/2024
Give The Humane Society A Break
  • 12/18/2024
Top Senate Stories: TBI Crime Labs And Youth Vaping
  • 12/18/2024
Best Feeling Ever
  • 12/18/2024
We Need A Cultural Transformation That Views Mental Health Through A Lens Of Humanity
  • 12/17/2024
Sports
#1 Vols Cruise To 84-36 Win Over Western Carolina
#1 Vols Cruise To 84-36 Win Over Western Carolina
  • 12/18/2024
Dan Fleser: Mays, Iamaleava Have Smooth Exchange
Dan Fleser: Mays, Iamaleava Have Smooth Exchange
  • 12/18/2024
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Tidbits
Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Tidbits
  • 12/18/2024
Tennessee Wesleyan Has A History Of Being UTC’s Basketball Nemesis
Tennessee Wesleyan Has A History Of Being UTC’s Basketball Nemesis
  • 12/17/2024
Game Week Has Arrived for #7 Vols As They Prep For CFP First-Round Battle At #6 Buckeyes
  • 12/17/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Rings In 2025 With An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Celebration
Chattanooga Rings In 2025 With An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Celebration
  • 12/18/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Need For Play
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Need For Play
  • 12/18/2024
Rhyme N Chatt Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Awards, History And New Leadership
Rhyme N Chatt Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Awards, History And New Leadership
  • 12/18/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Rhonda Thurman
  • 12/18/2024
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards 5 Members
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards 5 Members
  • 12/17/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
Why The Deferral On County Attorney?
  • 12/18/2024
Give The Humane Society A Break
  • 12/18/2024
Top Senate Stories: TBI Crime Labs And Youth Vaping
  • 12/18/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Local Family Donates $2.5 Million To Cleveland Y
Local Family Donates $2.5 Million To Cleveland Y
  • 12/18/2024
EPB Achieves 9th Consecutive Year As #1 In Customer Satisfaction According To J.D. Power
  • 12/18/2024
Josh Brown Named President & CEO Of Tennessee Chamber Of Commerce And Tennessee Manufacturers Association
Josh Brown Named President & CEO Of Tennessee Chamber Of Commerce And Tennessee Manufacturers Association
  • 12/18/2024
Real Estate
Oncologist Trades Land With City, To Build Home And Provide Trail From Baker Hill To Frazier Avenue
Oncologist Trades Land With City, To Build Home And Provide Trail From Baker Hill To Frazier Avenue
  • 12/17/2024
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
  • 12/12/2024
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Student Scene
BlueSky Institute Celebrates 1st Graduating Class
BlueSky Institute Celebrates 1st Graduating Class
  • 12/18/2024
GNTC, Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College Sign Articulation Agreement
GNTC, Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College Sign Articulation Agreement
  • 12/18/2024
649 Hamilton County Students Named To Chattanooga State Dean's List
  • 12/17/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
  • 12/18/2024
Erlanger Announces Steering Committee For 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/17/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
  • 12/16/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
  • 12/16/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/18/2024
Obituaries
Norman Earnest Taylor
Norman Earnest Taylor
  • 12/18/2024
George E. Turley
George E. Turley
  • 12/18/2024
Betty Moser Payne
Betty Moser Payne
  • 12/18/2024