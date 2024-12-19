Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, QUAYSHAWN MONTEZ 
2430 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD 
151 S LAKE TER ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL 
1163 DOLLY POND RD BIRTHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIXON, AVERY CRUZ 
5445 BRUING LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURDEN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE 
1503 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL 
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOX, TONY ALLEN 
430 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GODFREY, CARL RAY 
234 TRIPLE D DR SE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

GOMEZ, SANTOS 
3508 3RD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY 
932 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
297 SMOKEY DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS 
1912 CANNON DR FORT OLGETHROPE, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA 
2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE 
9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1410 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON 
104 E. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY AND WITH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY ANTH WIT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEOUS FELONY AND WITH
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY 
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102151 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON 
2243 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LINGO, SAMUEL DEJAUN 
8223 CISCOR TRAIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRVINGING ON REVOKED

MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN 
7225 GAMBLE RD HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE 
617 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORENO, ALEJANDRO TOMAS 
160 NEWMANS LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE 
208 HAWKINS OKA LN APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ MORALES, CARLOS 
1519 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PETERS, ELLA JANE 
837 ASHLAND TERRACE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE 
3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

ROBB, JARED BAKER 
37 IVY LOG CRST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY 
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RUTLEDGE, LADAIRUS MONTRELL 
1411 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SAWYERS, FELITA JOY 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT J1 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH 
122 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE 
2243 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SLATTON, CODY SANTIAGO 
5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT B306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, JANA LYNN 
9828 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPARKS, AMOS LEE 
2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS

VANDERWEIDE, AUTUMN ROSE 
386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WALTON, JERMAINE LADELL 
3099 SE BUCHANN RD CLEVLAND, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, WESLEY GUY 
11416 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

