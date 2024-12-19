Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BELL, QUAYSHAWN MONTEZ

2430 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD

151 S LAKE TER ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

1163 DOLLY POND RD BIRTHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIXON, AVERY CRUZ

5445 BRUING LANE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURDEN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE

1503 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES



ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL

5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FOX, TONY ALLEN

430 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GODFREY, CARL RAY

234 TRIPLE D DR SE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



GOMEZ, SANTOS

3508 3RD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWGRAHAM, DAVID CLAY932 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE297 SMOKEY DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARHAMBY, DAVID LEWIS1912 CANNON DR FORT OLGETHROPE, 37854Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCECRIMINAL SIMULATIONHENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENRY, WALTER JERMACK1410 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON104 E. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY AND WITHPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY ANTH WITPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEOUS FELONY AND WITHPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COJONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102151Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON2243 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLINGO, SAMUEL DEJAUN8223 CISCOR TRAIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS DRVINGING ON REVOKEDMASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN7225 GAMBLE RD HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE617 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMORENO, ALEJANDRO TOMAS160 NEWMANS LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOWENS, VICTOR MAURICE208 HAWKINS OKA LN APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ MORALES, CARLOS1519 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPETERS, ELLA JANE837 ASHLAND TERRACE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTROBB, JARED BAKER37 IVY LOG CRST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRUTLEDGE, LADAIRUS MONTRELL1411 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESAWYERS, FELITA JOY4518 HIXSON PIKE APT J1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH122 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE2243 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSLATTON, CODY SANTIAGO5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT B306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, JANA LYNN9828 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPARKS, AMOS LEE2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCOERCION OF WITNESSVANDERWEIDE, AUTUMN ROSE386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWALTON, JERMAINE LADELL3099 SE BUCHANN RD CLEVLAND, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, WESLEY GUY11416 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:



