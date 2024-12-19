Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BELL, QUAYSHAWN MONTEZ
2430 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD
151 S LAKE TER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
1163 DOLLY POND RD BIRTHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIXON, AVERY CRUZ
5445 BRUING LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURDEN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE
1503 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOX, TONY ALLEN
430 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODFREY, CARL RAY
234 TRIPLE D DR SE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
GOMEZ, SANTOS
3508 3RD AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
932 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
297 SMOKEY DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAMBY, DAVID LEWIS
1912 CANNON DR FORT OLGETHROPE, 37854
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1410 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON
104 E. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY AND WITH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY ANTH WIT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEOUS FELONY AND WITH
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
4518 HIXSON PIKE HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435028
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102151
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON
2243 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LINGO, SAMUEL DEJAUN
8223 CISCOR TRAIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRVINGING ON REVOKED
MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN
7225 GAMBLE RD HOMELESS GEORGETOWN, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE
617 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORENO, ALEJANDRO TOMAS
160 NEWMANS LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE
208 HAWKINS OKA LN APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ MORALES, CARLOS
1519 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PETERS, ELLA JANE
837 ASHLAND TERRACE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE
3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
ROBB, JARED BAKER
37 IVY LOG CRST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RUTLEDGE, LADAIRUS MONTRELL
1411 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SAWYERS, FELITA JOY
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT J1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
122 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
2243 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SLATTON, CODY SANTIAGO
5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT B306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, JANA LYNN
9828 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPARKS, AMOS LEE
2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS
VANDERWEIDE, AUTUMN ROSE
386 RIDGEWOOD DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALTON, JERMAINE LADELL
3099 SE BUCHANN RD CLEVLAND, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, WESLEY GUY
11416 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, QUAYSHAWN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/14/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIXON, AVERY CRUZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DURDEN, DOMINIQUE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOX, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GODFREY, CARL RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY AND WITH
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY ANTH WIT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEOUS FELONY AND WITH
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
|
|JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/07/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LINGO, SAMUEL DEJAUN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/30/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS DRVINGING ON REVOKED
|
|MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORENO, ALEJANDRO TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/23/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ MORALES, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PETERS, ELLA JANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBB, JARED BAKER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|RUTLEDGE, LADAIRUS MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SAWYERS, FELITA JOY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, JANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SPARKS, AMOS LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/11/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERWEIDE, AUTUMN ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, WESLEY GUY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|