Knoxville DA Declines To Prosecute Collegedale Officers For Alleged Actions At UT Game

An assistant district attorney has declined to prosecute any Collegedale Police officers in connection with an incident at a Tennessee football game on Nov. 2.

Two young girls seated ahead of the officers had claimed there was inappropriate touching of them during the game.

It was claimed that one of the officers vomited on the females in front of them.

Assistant DA Heather Good said, "Although I am deeply concerned about the allegations in this case, I am afraid there simply is not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges at this time.

She said "of particular concern" is that no one in the vicinity of the officers saw any of them touching the females in front of them.

Two of the four officers at the game resigned afterward.:

An internal affairs report found all of the officers violated department policies.