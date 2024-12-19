Man With No Injury Found Covered In Blood In East Ridge; Murder Victim Found Inside House

A man with no apparent injury was found covered with blood in front of an East Ridge house on Thursday night. Police then found a murder victim inside the house.

At approximately 7 p.m., East Ridge Police received a dispatch call to the 1400 block of Greenslake Road regarding a potential assault.

Officers arrived quickly and located 26-year-old Caleb Disterdick covered in blood. He was immediately detained.

Officers then found the victim inside the home. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Disterdick was taken for medical clearance and is in custody with charges pending.

According to a Facebook page, a Caleb Disterdick living in Chattanooga is from Maumell, Ark., and went to high school there. He studied at the University of Central Arkansas.

The page said he is in medical sales.