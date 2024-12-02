Raccoon Mountain Caverns Gifted To UTC

Donated to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Raccoon Mountain Caverns is UTC’s newest classroom and research laboratory. Located approximately 15 minutes southwest of campus, it is a complex cave system known for its extensive underground formations and diverse ecosystem.Part of a karst system that includes a landscape characterized by caves, sinkholes and underground streams, Raccoon Mountain Caverns has over 5.5 miles of explored passageways. Its formation dates back millions of years and is caused by the dissolution of soluble rocks like limestone.From the research standpoint, Raccoon Mountain Caverns marks a monumental leap forward for UTC—particularly for the faculty and students within the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science (BGE).“One of the greatest things about it is that it hits all disciplines of our department,” said BGE Department Head and UC Foundation Professor Gretchen Potts.“We have geology at the core, but ecology, biology and environmental science are all at play here. The caverns provide a field location close to campus where research can unfold.”Dr. Steven Perlaky, a Chattanooga area emergency medicine physician, had owned Raccoon Mountain Caverns since 1995 before donating it to UTC.“I had thought long and hard about the best future for the cave, and I believe that to be in UTC’s hands,” Dr. Perlaky said. “The reality is that the University, with contacts and students, will spur far more research interest … hopefully we’ll find some secrets—maybe in the DNA of some species, or maybe we’ll even discover new species.”Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Executive Director of the UC Foundation Kim White explained how this donation came to fruition and the importance of philanthropy in creating such transformative opportunities for the University.“While not every day a university is gifted a cavern, it is an important example of how our students and campus can benefit from the unique assets donors can provide,” Ms. White said. “The lasting impact this will have as a recruitment and retention tool for students and faculty, along with preserving the cavern for research and as a wildlife habitat for our community, will reap benefits for decades to come.”According to research assistance provided by the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, there are believed to be only seven other institutions across the country known to own a cave.“We can drive out to the cave, conduct research and be back on campus all within a few hours,” Robert Lake Wilson Professor of Geology Amy Brock-Hon said. “That’s a luxury most universities don’t have.”Raccoon Mountain Caverns is home to several rare and endangered species, many of which are uniquely adapted to the cave’s dark, isolated environment, making it a vital site for biodiversity research.Among the most significant discoveries is the Crystal Caverns cave spider (Nesticus furtivus), which, as Perlaky explained, has “been isolated in this cave at least 5 million years to evolve into its own species.”In addition to the spiders, the cave supports a range of species—from blind cave beetles and millipedes to salamanders and bats. The presence of these species—and the complex food web within the cave—offers immense potential for discoveries in evolutionary biology.From a business standpoint, which UTC will not manage, visitors can still enjoy cave walking tours through Wild Cave Expeditions.