Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, LARRY NED

17115 BARCREST LANE PUNTA GORDA, 33955

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ANN STOWE, CASEY LEIGH

1420 J D WALTON RD NEWNAN, 30263

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL

550 EAST CARLEE SARDAS, 374215341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BANKS, ANGELIA YVONNE

3939 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM

1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC



BLACKSTOCK, JERMAINE RICHMOND

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F52 EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

MARIJUANA FOR RESALEBOYD, TOMMY GENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 40206Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECASH, ANTHONY AARON9529 BAYWOOD DR APT 105 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWCHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN120 DON SWANN DR BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARCHAMBERS, SHARON LEE4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCHUJOR, ASHLEY BRAQUEL4107 PRINGLE DR DALLAS, 75212Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOFFELT, KENNETH EDWARD1070 WYNNWOOD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS199 BEA ST WITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEATON, DAVID CHRISTIANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID5697 SOFIAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112467Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOBHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN1804 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWGREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HACKLER, DEVON LEE9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONSTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHHANEY, BRANDY ANANDA6731 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216751Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, ERIC ALLEN3032 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)HAYES, DENNIS DAXTERRY1013 RONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ABUSECHILD ENDANGERMENTHEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNT, ZACHARY MATTHEW7357 FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JEFFRIES, TOMMY TERRELL2402 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGJOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDJOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKING, GARY DEWAYNE6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYLOPEZ, ALEXIS7262 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218626Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ, AMANDA GABRIEL1086 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIRAge at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMASTIN, DYLAN JAMES5710 WHITTENBERG ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOULTON, JEFFERY DAVID8634 CORKER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENIXON, RICHARD ALAN413 NIXON DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPERRY, CHARLES LINCOLNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)QUALLS, HOLLY FAITH307 CHAMBERS STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, LENEAL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A STORAGE BUILSLASOR, THOMAS VINCENT3752 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, TOSHIBA OCTAVIA1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH1406 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYVINES, ALLISON JUANETTE9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALLACE, RHONDA JOYCE261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, WILLIAM PAUL1835 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTSWHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD612 N KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY727 EAST 11THY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

ANN STOWE, CASEY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BANKS, ANGELIA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 06/28/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC BLACKSTOCK, JERMAINE RICHMOND

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/04/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE BOYD, TOMMY GENE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CASH, ANTHONY AARON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/14/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COFFELT, KENNETH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/04/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/21/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000) HAYES, DENNIS DAXTERRY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/22/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNT, ZACHARY MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEFFRIES, TOMMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KING, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LOPEZ, AMANDA GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/15/1955

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/14/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

QUALLS, HOLLY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/16/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROGERS, LENEAL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A STORAGE BUIL SLASOR, THOMAS VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, TOSHIBA OCTAVIA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WALLACE, RHONDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/02/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST ZACHARIE, FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



