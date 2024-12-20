Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, LARRY NED 
17115 BARCREST LANE PUNTA GORDA, 33955 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ANN STOWE, CASEY LEIGH 
1420 J D WALTON RD NEWNAN, 30263 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL 
550 EAST CARLEE SARDAS, 374215341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BANKS, ANGELIA YVONNE 
3939 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM 
1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

BLACKSTOCK, JERMAINE RICHMOND 
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F52 EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

BOYD, TOMMY GENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 40206 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT 
7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL 
412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CASH, ANTHONY AARON 
9529 BAYWOOD DR APT 105 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN 
120 DON SWANN DR BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE 
4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CHUJOR, ASHLEY BRAQUEL 
4107 PRINGLE DR DALLAS, 75212 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN 
1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COFFELT, KENNETH EDWARD 
1070 WYNNWOOD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS 
199 BEA ST WITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID 
5697 SOFIAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112467 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN 
1804 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKLER, DEVON LEE 
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

HANEY, BRANDY ANANDA 
6731 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216751 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN 
3032 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

HAYES, DENNIS DAXTERRY 
1013 RONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE 
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNT, ZACHARY MATTHEW 
7357 FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE 
2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEFFRIES, TOMMY TERRELL 
2402 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING

JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD 
908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE 
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KING, GARY DEWAYNE 
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

LOPEZ, ALEXIS 
7262 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218626 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, AMANDA GABRIEL 
1086 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIR 

Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MASTIN, DYLAN JAMES 
5710 WHITTENBERG ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOULTON, JEFFERY DAVID 
8634 CORKER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NIXON, RICHARD ALAN 
413 NIXON DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

QUALLS, HOLLY FAITH 
307 CHAMBERS STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD 
3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, LENEAL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A STORAGE BUIL

SLASOR, THOMAS VINCENT 
3752 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE 
120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS, TOSHIBA OCTAVIA 
1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY 
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH 
1406 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE 
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALLACE, RHONDA JOYCE 
261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, WILLIAM PAUL 
1835 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD 
612 N KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
727 EAST 11THY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

ANN STOWE, CASEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BANKS, ANGELIA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 06/28/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
BLACKSTOCK, JERMAINE RICHMOND
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/04/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
BOYD, TOMMY GENE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CASH, ANTHONY AARON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/14/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COFFELT, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
HAYES, DENNIS DAXTERRY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNT, ZACHARY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEFFRIES, TOMMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KING, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LOPEZ, AMANDA GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/15/1955
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUALLS, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/16/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROGERS, LENEAL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A STORAGE BUIL
SLASOR, THOMAS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, TOSHIBA OCTAVIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WALLACE, RHONDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/02/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST
ZACHARIE, FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/20/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Stay Undefeated With Win At Memphis
  • Sports
  • 12/19/2024
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, December 19
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/19/2024
Man With No Injury Found Covered In Blood In East Ridge; Murder Victim Found Inside House
  • Breaking News
  • 12/19/2024
Lady Flames Fall To Argonauts 71-57
  • Sports
  • 12/19/2024
UTC Tennis Releases Spring Schedule
  • Sports
  • 12/19/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
  • 12/19/2024

Christian Siler announced he is running for the Chattanooga City Council District 6 seat that was held by Carol Berz for 16 years. He said, “After talking with my family, I spent the last ... more

Knoxville DA Declines To Prosecute Collegedale Officers For Alleged Actions At UT Game
  • 12/19/2024

An assistant district attorney has declined to prosecute any Collegedale Police officers in connection with an incident at a Tennessee football game on Nov. 2. Two young girls seated ahead ... more

Breaking News
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Buys Museum Property
  • 12/19/2024
UTC Athletic Director Says NIL, Transfer Changes Present Financial Challenges
  • 12/19/2024
DA Cites Court Ruling In Dismissing Murder Charge In Home Invasion
  • 12/19/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/19/2024
Bedridden Man, 64, Dies In House Fire Near Chickamauga, Ga.
Bedridden Man, 64, Dies In House Fire Near Chickamauga, Ga.
  • 12/18/2024
Opinion
Tell Your Representatives You Don't Want School Vouchers
  • 12/19/2024
Why The Deferral On County Attorney?
  • 12/18/2024
Is HES Tax For 1 Or Multiple Years?
  • 12/19/2024
Animals Need To Come Before Parks
  • 12/19/2024
Give The Humane Society A Break
  • 12/18/2024
Sports
No. 18/16 Lady Vols Improve To 9-0 With 90-75 Win At Memphis
  • 12/19/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Stay Undefeated With Win At Memphis
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Stay Undefeated With Win At Memphis
  • 12/19/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1970s Tennessee Football Through Former Star Stanley Morgan
John Shearer: Remembering 1970s Tennessee Football Through Former Star Stanley Morgan
  • 12/19/2024
Paul Payne: Will 17-Year-Old Blades Brown Become The Next Big Thing On PGA Tour?
Paul Payne: Will 17-Year-Old Blades Brown Become The Next Big Thing On PGA Tour?
  • 12/18/2024
Hot-Shooting Mocs Rout Tennessee Wesleyan, 99-52
Hot-Shooting Mocs Rout Tennessee Wesleyan, 99-52
  • 12/18/2024
Happenings
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
  • 12/19/2024
Arts Advocacy 101 Will Be Held Jan. 22, 23
  • 12/19/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/19/2024
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across America
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across America
  • 12/19/2024
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 5
  • 12/19/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
Tell Your Representatives You Don't Want School Vouchers
  • 12/19/2024
Why The Deferral On County Attorney?
  • 12/18/2024
Is HES Tax For 1 Or Multiple Years?
  • 12/19/2024
Dining
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Tennessee Employers Add 56,000 Nonfarm Jobs In Past Year
Tennessee Employers Add 56,000 Nonfarm Jobs In Past Year
  • 12/19/2024
Boyd Center Report Shows Tennessee’s Economy To Surpass U.S. Growth In 2025
  • 12/19/2024
Fenix24 Launches Argos99 To Enhance Cyber Resilience, Accelerate Recovery
Fenix24 Launches Argos99 To Enhance Cyber Resilience, Accelerate Recovery
  • 12/19/2024
Real Estate
Pratt And Associates Plans Subdivision On 49 Acres At Apison
  • 12/19/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/19/2024
Kadi Brown: What If Realtors Never Existed?
  • 12/19/2024
Student Scene
TDOE Releases 2023-24 Online State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Hixson High EMT Class Finishes Their First Semester
  • 12/19/2024
Walker Encourages Lee Graduates To Live A Life Of Giving
Walker Encourages Lee Graduates To Live A Life Of Giving
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 12/19/2024
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
  • 12/18/2024
Erlanger Announces Steering Committee For 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/17/2024
Memories
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
  • 12/12/2024
Outdoors
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
  • 12/19/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/18/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
James "Jamie" Allen Brown
James "Jamie" Allen Brown
  • 12/19/2024
Mary Batts
Mary Batts
  • 12/19/2024
Jerry Allen Gates
Jerry Allen Gates
  • 12/19/2024