Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, LARRY NED
17115 BARCREST LANE PUNTA GORDA, 33955
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ANN STOWE, CASEY LEIGH
1420 J D WALTON RD NEWNAN, 30263
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL
550 EAST CARLEE SARDAS, 374215341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BANKS, ANGELIA YVONNE
3939 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
BLACKSTOCK, JERMAINE RICHMOND
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F52 EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
BOYD, TOMMY GENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 40206
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, ELEANOR BARRETT
7842 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL
412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CASH, ANTHONY AARON
9529 BAYWOOD DR APT 105 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN
120 DON SWANN DR BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE
4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHUJOR, ASHLEY BRAQUEL
4107 PRINGLE DR DALLAS, 75212
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN
1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COFFELT, KENNETH EDWARD
1070 WYNNWOOD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
199 BEA ST WITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
5697 SOFIAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112467
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
1804 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HACKLER, DEVON LEE
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
HANEY, BRANDY ANANDA
6731 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216751
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN
3032 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
HAYES, DENNIS DAXTERRY
1013 RONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNT, ZACHARY MATTHEW
7357 FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE
2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEFFRIES, TOMMY TERRELL
2402 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD
908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KING, GARY DEWAYNE
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
LOPEZ, ALEXIS
7262 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218626
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, AMANDA GABRIEL
1086 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIR
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MASTIN, DYLAN JAMES
5710 WHITTENBERG ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOULTON, JEFFERY DAVID
8634 CORKER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NIXON, RICHARD ALAN
413 NIXON DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUALLS, HOLLY FAITH
307 CHAMBERS STREET APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD
3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, LENEAL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A STORAGE BUIL
SLASOR, THOMAS VINCENT
3752 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE
120 LINDER WAY FAYETTVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, TOSHIBA OCTAVIA
1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
1406 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALLACE, RHONDA JOYCE
261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, WILLIAM PAUL
1835 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
612 N KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
727 EAST 11THY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST
