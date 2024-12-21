Big Lots Closing All Stores, Including 3 In The Area

It was announced on Thursday that Big Lots, Inc. will be closing all of its stores. There are three stores in the area. They are in Hixson, on Gunbarrel Road, and in Fort Oglethorpe.

The company's release on Thursday said, "Big Lots, Inc. announced that it does not anticipate completing its previously announced asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, though it continues to work toward completing an alternative going concern transaction with Nexus or another party. The Company's goal would be to complete a sale by early January.

"In parallel with these efforts, the Company is preparing to commence going out of business ("GOB") sales at all remaining Big Lots store locations in the coming days to protect the value of its estate. The Company believes that the GOB sales will not preclude it from effectuating a going concern transaction."

Bruce Thorn, Big Lots' president and chief executive officer, said, "We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale. While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process."