County Commission Moves Up Meeting Dealing With County Attorney By 5 Days

The County Commission is moving uip its meeting dealing with the county attorney by five days.

The next meeting had been set for Jan. 8, but there will now be a recessed session on Jan. 3.

County Mayor Weston Wamp is seeking to install attorney Janie Parks Varnell into the post long held by attorney Rheubin Taylor.

The term of County Attorney Taylor is due to expire in July, but he said some commission members have asked him to stay on another two years.

One resolution before the commission would have attorney Varnell go to work for the county at the first of January, then take over as county attorney on July 1. Another would keep County Attorney Taylor on the payroll in a consulting role through the end of 2025.

County Attorney Taylor earlier told the commission that both resolutions violate his contract.

At the meeting last Wednesday, the commission met privately with attorney John Konvalinka. It was then announced that the next meeting would be Jan. 8.