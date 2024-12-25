Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS, NYCHELLE DE ON
15 WEST MIDDLEBROOK DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENFORD, TAJ VERNE
4841 WHEELER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
BENN, KEENAN LAMAR
6873 VILLAGE LAKE CIR EAST RIDGE, 374124095
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BLEVINS, DAVID MITCHELL
2101 ASHLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
COOPER, ANTHONY MACK
3601 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS BURNING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GIBSON, JIMARIO DEMELE
614 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARRIS, KADRIC M
1900 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED)
JOHNSON, AAHLIYA CHELLONDA
2019 CENTURY AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCINTOSH, JERMETRIS LADALE
739 BELVOIR AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
266 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE
86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
2908 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071656
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024222
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROGERS, SHUNTEL DEMETRIA
1003 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD
4628 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
