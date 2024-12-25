Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, NYCHELLE DE ON 
15 WEST MIDDLEBROOK DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BENFORD, TAJ VERNE 
4841 WHEELER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

BENN, KEENAN LAMAR 
6873 VILLAGE LAKE CIR EAST RIDGE, 374124095 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

BLEVINS, DAVID MITCHELL 
2101 ASHLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

COOPER, ANTHONY MACK 
3601 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS BURNING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GIBSON, JIMARIO DEMELE 
614 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRIS, KADRIC M 
1900 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
2003 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED)

JOHNSON, AAHLIYA CHELLONDA 
2019 CENTURY AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCINTOSH, JERMETRIS LADALE 
739 BELVOIR AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON 
266 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE 
86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD 
2908 15TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071656 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024222 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROGERS, SHUNTEL DEMETRIA 
1003 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD 
4628 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

