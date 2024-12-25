PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train

Sheriff Austin Garrett and his wife with Santa and Mrs. Claus photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Volunteers photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Sheriff Garrett and volunteers photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Santa Train photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Santa stops for picture with children photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Sheriff Austin Garrett tries his hand with making pictures on Santa Train photo by Shelia Harding Cannon The Tennessee Highway Patrol helps Forgotten Child Fund photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon photo by Shelia Harding Cannon Previous Next

On Christmas Eve, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, Chief Deputy Spencer Daniels, members of the HCSO, and personnel from public safety agencies across the county joined with the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund to support this year’s Santa Train.



The Santa Train is an annual event sponsored by the Forgotten Child Fund and includes an

extensive convoy of public safety vehicles, fire trucks, response units, and most importantly

Santa Claus, who deliver presents and toys to some of our community’s most neediest of

families.



The Santa Train is a special event that many local first responders and public safety personnel

look forward to being a part of each year.



Chattanooga Officer Johnny Wright started the Forgotten Child Fund in 1962 while on patrol in

Flynn Street Alley area. Kelly Simmons, FCF president, said, “We believe that every child deserves to feel loved and remembered during the holidays. This initiative not only provides toys but also fosters a sense of community and support for those who may be struggling this season. FCF thanks all the volunteers who make this all happen.”