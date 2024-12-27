Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARMOUR, ANDRENAY 
3819 FAGAN ST B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BECK, FLOYD LEONARD 
814 ELM ST THREE RIVERS, 49093 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BIVINES, CHASYN T 
2732 6 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37147 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON 
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215484 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE 
500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HESTER, STEPHANIE JOY 
5761 SOPHIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111388 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IRVIN, BRIANNA R 
132 KEITH STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (MAIL THEFT)

LEIDERMAN, JODY D 
HOMLESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LETSON, JAMES CHAD 
3305 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LOGAN, JAMES MONROE 
226 Headlyn Drive HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ, SANTOS 
1503 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOVETT, ALEXANDER VAN 
2400 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN 
311 WATERWALK PL, APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE 
8011 BORKMEN MEMORIAL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICKETTS, GAVYN SKYLER 
3835 LAKR CATHY GEORGIA, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

STOUDMIRE, WILLIE A 
1104 SOUTH GREEN WOOLD EVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM) (UNDER $1000)

WILLIAMS, VALERIE ANN 
1657 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HESTER, STEPHANIE JOY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IRVIN, BRIANNA R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (MAIL THEFT)
JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LOVETT, ALEXANDER VAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICKETTS, GAVYN SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
STOUDMIRE, WILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM) (UNDER $1000)
WILLIAMS, VALERIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


Latest Headlines
State DOC Completes Revision Of Lethal Injection Protocols
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Walker County Landfill To Close For 10 Days For Repairs
Walker County Landfill To Close For 10 Days For Repairs
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Vast Majority Of TN Counties
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Vast Majority Of TN Counties
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • Sports
  • 12/26/2024
Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR, ... more

Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November
  • 12/26/2024

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in November, unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent. ... more

November Unemployment Claims Down In All Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions
  • 12/26/2024

The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that unemployment claims were down in all of Georgia’s regional commissions during the month of November. “Georgia proves that smart leadership ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
  • 12/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2024
TBI Investigating Fatal Police Shooting Of Man With A Knife
  • 12/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2024
Opinion
Parental Support For Janie Parks Varnell
  • 12/27/2024
Happy Festivus
  • 12/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/27/2024
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Christmas Gift To CEOs: Budget Busting Tax Handouts
  • 12/24/2024
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • 12/26/2024
Top-Ranked Vols Trail MTSU By 6 At Halftime, But Fight Back For Win
  • 12/23/2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
  • 12/24/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
  • 12/23/2024
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee State
  • 12/23/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Offering Holiday Wishes
  • 12/24/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
  • 12/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
  • 12/24/2024
Giant Ice Menorah And Menorah Topped Car Parade Set For Dec. 26
  • 12/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
  • 12/23/2024
Entertainment
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
Parental Support For Janie Parks Varnell
  • 12/27/2024
Happy Festivus
  • 12/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/27/2024
Dining
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
Business
CBL Properties Acquires Joint Venture Partner’s Interest In 3 Of Its Top Properties
  • 12/23/2024
Chambliss Expands Legal Team With The Hiring Of 2 New Associates
Chambliss Expands Legal Team With The Hiring Of 2 New Associates
  • 12/26/2024
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
  • 12/23/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2024
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
  • 12/26/2024
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
  • 12/26/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
  • 12/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Kinzler
  • 12/23/2024
Memories
Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: How's Your "FaceTime" With God Going?
Bob Tamasy: How's Your "FaceTime" With God Going?
  • 12/27/2024
First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Offers Art Camp Jan. 1-3
  • 12/25/2024
"Look What The Lord Has Done And What I Need To Do" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/24/2024
Obituaries
Claude Edward Peterson
Claude Edward Peterson
  • 12/27/2024
Diane Elizabeth Manning Matuszak
Diane Elizabeth Manning Matuszak
  • 12/27/2024
Norman Earnest Kennedy
Norman Earnest Kennedy
  • 12/27/2024