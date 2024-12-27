Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR, ANDRENAY
3819 FAGAN ST B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BECK, FLOYD LEONARD
814 ELM ST THREE RIVERS, 49093
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BIVINES, CHASYN T
2732 6 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37147
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215484
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE
500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HESTER, STEPHANIE JOY
5761 SOPHIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111388
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IRVIN, BRIANNA R
132 KEITH STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (MAIL THEFT)
LEIDERMAN, JODY D
HOMLESS ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
3305 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LOGAN, JAMES MONROE
226 Headlyn Drive HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ, SANTOS
1503 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOVETT, ALEXANDER VAN
2400 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
311 WATERWALK PL, APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
8011 BORKMEN MEMORIAL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICKETTS, GAVYN SKYLER
3835 LAKR CATHY GEORGIA, 30755
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
STOUDMIRE, WILLIE A
1104 SOUTH GREEN WOOLD EVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM) (UNDER $1000)
WILLIAMS, VALERIE ANN
1657 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HESTER, STEPHANIE JOY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|IRVIN, BRIANNA R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (MAIL THEFT)
|
|JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LETSON, JAMES CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|LOVETT, ALEXANDER VAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RICKETTS, GAVYN SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|STOUDMIRE, WILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM) (UNDER $1000)
|
|WILLIAMS, VALERIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|