Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HESTER, STEPHANIE JOY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT IRVIN, BRIANNA R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (MAIL THEFT) JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LETSON, JAMES CHAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE LOVETT, ALEXANDER VAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RICKETTS, GAVYN SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE STOUDMIRE, WILLIE A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM) (UNDER $1000) WILLIAMS, VALERIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/15/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





