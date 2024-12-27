Train Strikes Stalled Vehicle On Tracks At Collegedale; Occupants Get Out Safely

A train passing through Collegedale on Friday night struck a vehicle stalled on the tracks, but the occupants were able to get out without injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the railroad crossing near College Drive East and Apison Pike.

The incident occurred when the vehicle stalled just moments before the crossing arms lowered for an oncoming train.

The train appears to remain operational, officials said.

Collegedale Police were coordinating with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Norfolk Southern investigators to assess the situation.

The intersection was to remain closed for several hours, but other crossings in the area were unaffected.