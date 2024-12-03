Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class

Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools announces the sixth cohort of Leadership Hamilton County Schools. The
cohort visited East Brainerd Elementary for their third session.

The purpose of Leadership HCS is to enhance the understanding of public education in Hamilton County by creating opportunities for a diverse group of community leaders to interact with the school district in a unique and meaningful way. Participants experience both the successes and challenges
of how HCS supports its students and staff, and the program equips them with the knowledge and skills to champion and respond to challenges of public education.

“Because of its potential to build community connections and provide opportunities for our students, Leadership HCS is an area of focus for us,” said HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “The program provides opportunities for leaders in our community to learn about our work in Hamilton County Schools, gain insights into our strengths and needs, and identify where participants and their organizations can join with us to help all children thrive.”

Participants will attend eight monthly sessions running from September to June. The 2025 cohort began learning about the district’s strategic plan, Opportunity 2030, and governance in public education during the program's first session. Participants will explore district priority areas and experience being "principal for a day.”

The 2024-25 cohort consists of 27 community leaders. Kate Skonberg, director of Family and Community Engagement, says of the program, “Leadership HCS is a catalyst for meaningful partnerships that strengthen our schools and community. It empowers leaders to take an active role in shaping a future where every student has the support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Leadership Hamilton County Schools 2025 Cohort:

Aaron Fowles, UniServ Director, Tennessee Education Association
Abby Morehead, Senior Governance & SEL Manager, The Bethlehem Center
Alton Byrd, Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Football Club
Arthur Benton, Director of Education, Bessie Smith Cultural Center
Ashton Harris, Next Gen Pastor, The Crossing Church
Charles Frazier, Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority
Chris Brock, General Manager, CHA Amazon Fullfilment Center
Chris Sands, Executive Director of Community Safety, City of Chattanooga
David Johnson, Tennessee Parks and Schoolyard Manager, Trust for Public Land
Dawn Ford, Tennessee Public Health Association
Eddie Grant, Executive Director, Nami Chattanooga
Jackie Thomas, Program Director of Community Schools, City of Chattanooga
Jennifer Wilhoit, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager, Southern Champion Tray
Jessica Pilcher, Director of "United for Working Families," United Way of Greater Chattanooga
Jessica Whatley, Chief Executive Officer, Northside Neighborhood House
LaDarius Price, Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development, Hamilton County
Laurie Melnik Allen, Professor of Practice, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Michael Vinson Williams, Director of Africana Studies Program, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Monique Kuykendoll Quarterman, President & CEO, The Enterprise Center
Rachel Kramer, Director of Data Strategy & Impact, Chattanooga 2.0
Regina McDevitt, Executive Director, Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center
Sarah Mattson, Director of Entrepreneurship, City of Chattanooga
Stephanie Young, Director of Scholarships, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga
Tahme'Sha Washington, Director of Student Success, Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga
Teal Thibaud, Director of Marketing/ Principal, HK Architects/ Little Things Lab
Tyler Harr, Strategy Director, The Maclellan Foundation
Walton Robinson, Executive Director, Build Within

Visit here for more information on Leadership Hamilton County Schools and here for more information on the 2025 Cohort.

Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class
