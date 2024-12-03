Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class

Hamilton County Schools announces the sixth cohort of Leadership Hamilton County Schools. The

cohort visited East Brainerd Elementary for their third session.

The purpose of Leadership HCS is to enhance the understanding of public education in Hamilton County by creating opportunities for a diverse group of community leaders to interact with the school district in a unique and meaningful way. Participants experience both the successes and challenges

of how HCS supports its students and staff, and the program equips them with the knowledge and skills to champion and respond to challenges of public education.

“Because of its potential to build community connections and provide opportunities for our students, Leadership HCS is an area of focus for us,” said HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “The program provides opportunities for leaders in our community to learn about our work in Hamilton County Schools, gain insights into our strengths and needs, and identify where participants and their organizations can join with us to help all children thrive.”

Participants will attend eight monthly sessions running from September to June. The 2025 cohort began learning about the district’s strategic plan, Opportunity 2030, and governance in public education during the program's first session. Participants will explore district priority areas and experience being "principal for a day.”

The 2024-25 cohort consists of 27 community leaders. Kate Skonberg, director of Family and Community Engagement, says of the program, “Leadership HCS is a catalyst for meaningful partnerships that strengthen our schools and community. It empowers leaders to take an active role in shaping a future where every student has the support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Leadership Hamilton County Schools 2025 Cohort:

Aaron Fowles, UniServ Director, Tennessee Education Association

Abby Morehead, Senior Governance & SEL Manager, The Bethlehem Center

Alton Byrd, Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Football Club

Arthur Benton, Director of Education, Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Ashton Harris, Next Gen Pastor, The Crossing Church

Charles Frazier, Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority

Chris Brock, General Manager, CHA Amazon Fullfilment Center

Chris Sands, Executive Director of Community Safety, City of Chattanooga

David Johnson, Tennessee Parks and Schoolyard Manager, Trust for Public Land

Dawn Ford, Tennessee Public Health Association

Eddie Grant, Executive Director, Nami Chattanooga

Jackie Thomas, Program Director of Community Schools, City of Chattanooga

Jennifer Wilhoit, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager, Southern Champion Tray

Jessica Pilcher, Director of "United for Working Families," United Way of Greater Chattanooga

Jessica Whatley, Chief Executive Officer, Northside Neighborhood House

LaDarius Price, Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development, Hamilton County

Laurie Melnik Allen, Professor of Practice, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Michael Vinson Williams, Director of Africana Studies Program, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Monique Kuykendoll Quarterman, President & CEO, The Enterprise Center

Rachel Kramer, Director of Data Strategy & Impact, Chattanooga 2.0

Regina McDevitt, Executive Director, Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center

Sarah Mattson, Director of Entrepreneurship, City of Chattanooga

Stephanie Young, Director of Scholarships, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga

Tahme'Sha Washington, Director of Student Success, Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga

Teal Thibaud, Director of Marketing/ Principal, HK Architects/ Little Things Lab

Tyler Harr, Strategy Director, The Maclellan Foundation

Walton Robinson, Executive Director, Build Within

Visit here for more information on Leadership Hamilton County Schools and here for more information on the 2025 Cohort.