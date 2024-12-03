Lloyd, Sadler To Lead Collegedale Commission; 53 Townhomes To Be Built By Summit Of Softball

Three Collegedale commissioners were sworn in at the Monday 3 meeting. Tim Johnson and Debbie Baker are returning members and Laura Howse will be serving for the first time to replace long-time Commissioner/Mayor Katie Lamb, who did not run for re-election. The mayor and vice mayor of Collegedale were chosen by the board of commissioners, which selected Morty Lloyd to return as mayor and Tonya Sadler to fill the position of vice mayor for the next term.

Collegedale will be getting a new neighborhood of townhouses after the second and final vote of approval to rezone the property where it will be located. The development will be on three neighboring parcels that are next to the Summit of Softball complex. There was initial opposition to allowing the three properties to be rezoned from C-2 Shopping Center Commercial to R-1-T, Residential zero lot line single family. The ball fields are in the city of Chattanooga and cannot be controlled by Collegedale. Some of the commissioners were initially concerned that buyers of the townhouses may not be made aware that there is heavy traffic and noise during the softball season, and it sometimes goes on until 2 a.m.

But the city’s planning commission recommended approval to the commissioners who agreed unanimously. Three properties that are neighboring but separate will hold a total of 53 units when the construction is complete. The commissioners were told that a landscape buffer will help shield the townhouses from noise. Some other conditions of the rezoning include that there be sidewalks that connect to the public rights-of-way, and that there will be green spaces within the developments. One of the parcels will hold 12 units, one will hold 22 units and the other will have 19 townhouses.

The Collegedale Airport is also growing. Earlier in the year the commission committed to making improvements to the airport and terminal, and now Sky Boss, a company that provides support services to airports, will be building its headquarters there. At the commission meeting a ground lease was authorized for the company on the condition that City Attorney Sam Elliott approves a couple of changes to the lease. “The type and number of flights that will result from this will be beneficial to the city," said City Manager Wayon Hines.

Approval was also given to update the city’s electrical code. Director of Building and Codes Andrew Morkert told the commissioners that the city is required to be compliant with the state by using the electrical codes that are within seven years of the most current ones. Currently Collegedale is requiring buildings to meet the 2017 codes, and the change will require construction to transition to 2023 codes. Buildings that are now in progress will be grandfathered using the 2017 codes. Permits applied for after January 1 will have to use the 2023 codes.