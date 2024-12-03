Man, 54, Shot On Blackford Street

A man, 54, was shot Monday afternoon on Blackford Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:09 p.m. to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Blackford Street. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the criminal investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was outside a residence when he heard shots fired in the area and realized he was struck.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.