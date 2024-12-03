Duplex Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

photo by Captain Patrick Kellam, Highway 58 VFD photo by Captain Patrick Kellam, Highway 58 VFD photo by Captain Patrick Kellam, Highway 58 VFD Previous Next

A duplex was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner called 911 at 2:31 p.m., reporting their HVAC unit was on fire on one side of a duplex. Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6079 Harrison Ooltewah Road and arrived on the scene reporting fire showing at the HVAC unit and crawling up the exterior wall of a duplex.

Firefighters deployed a hose line and immediately put water on the fire. Searches of both sides of the duplex were performed, but all occupants had already exited the building.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes with no extension into the home. Fire was contained to the HVAC unit and the exterior wall. There was water damage to the interior of the home.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office assisted on scene and with traffic. The Tri-Community VFD provided an engine company to cover calls while the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries. HCEMS was also on scene for medical standby.



