Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

BLACKMON, BECKY DOPEY 
8529 EMMARS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRUCE, ALEX JOSE 
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COTHRON, DAMON LEE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 36343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM ( 1000.00 AND UN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

CRU, ANTHONY PARKER 
300 CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO REPORT ACC
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT- PERSONAL INJURY

DEAN, PAUL B 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN 
1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EARL, ADRIENNE LABRETTA 
1805 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, ROBERT JASON 
631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(PTR) PETITION TO REVOKE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GREEN, WILLIAM LANCE 
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE 
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, ELI 
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HESTER, ASHLEY N 
3649 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLT, TRACY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGEE, DERON MAURICE 
3419 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064446 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MIGUEL, DIEGO 
905 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOONEYHAM, HAYDEN ANDREW 
210 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 307411611 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE 
17 HOLIDAY LN RED BANK, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALACIOS, FRANCISCO JAIMAS 
6118 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME 
6235 RIVILO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHPON, MELVIN 
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRANDON LUKE 
8225 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

