Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
BLACKMON, BECKY DOPEY
8529 EMMARS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COTHRON, DAMON LEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 36343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM ( 1000.00 AND UN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
CRU, ANTHONY PARKER
300 CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO REPORT ACC
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT- PERSONAL INJURY
DEAN, PAUL B
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EARL, ADRIENNE LABRETTA
1805 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, ROBERT JASON
631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(PTR) PETITION TO REVOKE DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREEN, WILLIAM LANCE
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, ELI
362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HESTER, ASHLEY N
3649 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGEE, DERON MAURICE
3419 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064446
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MIGUEL, DIEGO
905 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOONEYHAM, HAYDEN ANDREW
210 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 307411611
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE
17 HOLIDAY LN RED BANK, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALACIOS, FRANCISCO JAIMAS
6118 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME
6235 RIVILO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHPON, MELVIN
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, BRANDON LUKE
8225 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|BRUCE, ALEX JOSE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COTHRON, DAMON LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM ( 1000.00 AND UN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|CRU, ANTHONY PARKER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO REPORT ACC
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT- PERSONAL INJURY
|
|DEAN, PAUL B
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|EARL, ADRIENNE LABRETTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM LANCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, ELI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HESTER, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCGEE, DERON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOONEYHAM, HAYDEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/03/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHPON, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, BRANDON LUKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|