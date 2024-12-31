Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS

2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



BLACKMON, BECKY DOPEY

8529 EMMARS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRUCE, ALEX JOSE

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COTHRON, DAMON LEE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 36343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM ( 1000.00 AND UN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



CRU, ANTHONY PARKER

300 CHERRY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT-FAILURE TO REPORT ACC

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT- PERSONAL INJURY



DEAN, PAUL B

822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN

1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EARL, ADRIENNE LABRETTA

1805 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, ROBERT JASON

631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

(PTR) PETITION TO REVOKE DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GREEN, WILLIAM LANCE

1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE

4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HERNANDEZ, ELI

362 SUTTON DR RINGGOLD, 307367264

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HESTER, ASHLEY N

3649 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLT, TRACY WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCGEE, DERON MAURICE

3419 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064446

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MIGUEL, DIEGO

905 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MOONEYHAM, HAYDEN ANDREW

210 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 307411611

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST



MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE

17 HOLIDAY LN RED BANK, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALACIOS, FRANCISCO JAIMAS

6118 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME

6235 RIVILO DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WASHPON, MELVIN

3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, BRANDON LUKE

8225 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

