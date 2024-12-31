Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Early Tuesday Morning

A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning in an accident.

Patrol deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 11000 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, deputies located the operator of the motorcycle deceased.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Hixson Pike was temporarily closed near the 11000 block while investigators conducted an investigation.