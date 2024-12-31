Man With Outstanding Warrants Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop

Two sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop in the Publix parking lot at 7326 McCutcheon Road were involved in a deputy-involved shooting with a male suspect just after midnight on Tuesday.

Preliminary information from the scene reveals deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a person on a motorcycle. The suspect was identified by deputies as being wanted with outstanding warrants. The suspect refused to follow commands while deputies were attempting to bring him into custody and displayed a firearm at which time deputies discharged their weapons. The deputies involved in this incident were uninjured; however the suspect was killed.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “I am thankful my deputies were not seriously injured as this incident highlights the immense dangers our personnel face on a daily basis. Any loss of life is tragic, however, when you refuse commands from my deputies and display a firearm, the consequences of your actions are not going to end well.”

As is standard procedure, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct an inquiry into the facts of this deputy-involved shooting. Those findings will be shared with District Attorney Wamp once they have completed their inquiry.

As per policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Any additional details or information related to this event will be released from the TBI.