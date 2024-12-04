Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
1635 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BEENE, ROBERT LEE
631 MEMORIAL DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFER, MARTIN HOBART
5433 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DEAN, ELASHANTI
1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
6444 MILL STREAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRITTS, LANDON REESE
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073240
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, ALBERT
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIBBLE, JOHN CARL
106 BIGGS ROAD RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
4616 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) EVADING ARREST
HENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE
841 ASHLAND TER HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA
704 WOODVALE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYATTE, KEVIN LAVON
3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, SHAVONTAE LATRICE
511 FISHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
4051 GLENCOE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY
1025 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCLEMORE, NAKAYLA S
1615 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP VANDALISM
VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORALES, DONALDO
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT L 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER
4011 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTLES, MALIK RAY
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, MADISON
1310 CITICO VE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
607 SMITH RAIL RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WHITE, HARVEY LEE
3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON
5213 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433978
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BEENE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COFER, MARTIN HOBART
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
|
|FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FOSTER, SHANTA SHA BRITINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HATCHER, MICHELLE R
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/30/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUNT, MELISSA KELLEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HARASSMENT
|
|JENKINS, SHAVONTAE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/12/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VOP VANDALISM
- VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MORALES, DONALDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CARNELL R
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/04/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, KARON DANETTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, MADISON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/07/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDERN1,000
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000
|
|WHITE, HARVEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|