Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER 
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE 
1635 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BEENE, ROBERT LEE 
631 MEMORIAL DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER 
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COFER, MARTIN HOBART 
5433 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

DEAN, ELASHANTI 
1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING

FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL 
6444 MILL STREAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRITTS, LANDON REESE 
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN 
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073240 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, ALBERT 
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRIBBLE, JOHN CARL 
106 BIGGS ROAD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLEY, JORDAN REED 
4616 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAYES, CASEY LEMAR 
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) EVADING ARREST

HENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE 
841 ASHLAND TER HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA 
704 WOODVALE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HYATTE, KEVIN LAVON 
3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JENKINS, SHAVONTAE LATRICE 
511 FISHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN 
4051 GLENCOE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN 
1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY 
1025 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCLEMORE, NAKAYLA S 
1615 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE 
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP VANDALISM
VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MORALES, DONALDO 
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT L 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER 
4011 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTLES, MALIK RAY 
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, MADISON 
1310 CITICO VE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

THOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER 
6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
607 SMITH RAIL RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY 
603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WHITE, HARVEY LEE 
3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON 
5213 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433978 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

