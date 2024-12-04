Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

DEAN, ELASHANTI1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPINGFISHER, CARLOS MONWELL6444 MILL STREAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFRITTS, LANDON REESE156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEGENTRY, JAMES ALLEN932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073240Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILBERT, ALBERT1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRIBBLE, JOHN CARL106 BIGGS ROAD RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTLEY, JORDAN REED4616 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHAYES, CASEY LEMAR606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) EVADING ARRESTHENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE841 ASHLAND TER HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYHITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA704 WOODVALE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHYATTE, KEVIN LAVON3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYJENKINS, SHAVONTAE LATRICE511 FISHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN4051 GLENCOE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTMCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY1025 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCLEMORE, NAKAYLA S1615 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTMOORE, KENDALL RAMIE5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP VANDALISMVOP CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMORALES, DONALDO702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT L 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER4011 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTLES, MALIK RAY2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, MADISON1310 CITICO VE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN607 SMITH RAIL RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWHITE, HARVEY LEE3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYWITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON5213 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433978Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BEENE, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COFER, MARTIN HOBART

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425 FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, SHANTA SHA BRITINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HATCHER, MICHELLE R

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/30/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUNT, MELISSA KELLEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HARASSMENT JENKINS, SHAVONTAE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/12/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

VOP VANDALISM

VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MORALES, DONALDO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/02/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

STATE'S WITNESS PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CARNELL R

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/04/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SMITH, KARON DANETTE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, MADISON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/07/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT THOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDERN1,000

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000 WHITE, HARVEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/23/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



