State Senator Who Formerly Represented Rhea County Gets DUI Arrest At Jeckyll Island

Republican Tennessee state Senator Ken Yager, 77, of Kingston was arrested, booked into the Glynn County Jail in Georgia on Tuesday night and accused of getting into a hit and run accident while driving under the influence while vacationing on Jekyll Island. He was booked into jail on charges of hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, failure to stop at a stop sign and DUI as a less safe driver.

Senator Yager blew a ,14 on the breathalyzer and refused to submit to a blood test, according to Troopers.

Senator Yager's bond was set at $1,500 for the hit and run charge, which was the highest. His bond was set at $467.70 and $150 for the failure to stop and DUI charges, respectively.

Troopers on Jekyll Island were notified to be on the lookout for a Ford Edge with Tennessee plates that had been involved in an earlier crash at Ben Fortson Parkway and North Riverview Drive. THis vehicle was located by law enforcement at a market.

Troopers noticed a distinct odor of alcohol on his breath and Yager admitted to being involved in a crash, but he told troopers he did not know law enforcement was en route when he left the scene, a report said.

Yager told the trooper he talked with the driver of the other vehicle after the crash, and he left because he thought everyone was fine.

During the stop, Yager urinated on himself, and he failed field sobriety tests, a report says.

The Yager office issued this statement, “An unfortunate incident happened last night. On the advice of my attorney, I cannot discuss the particulars at this time. I am and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to bring this incident to an appropriate conclusion."

Senator Yager’s district covers Campbell, Clay, Fentress, Macon, Morgan, Overton, Pickett, Roane and Scott counties. Prior to redistricting, he also represented Rhea and Bledsoe counties

The former teacher, county attorney and Roane County executive was elected to the state Senate in 2006. He won re-election to another 4-year term in November. He recently was re-elected chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. He also sits on the Finance Ways and Means Committee and Commerce and Labor.