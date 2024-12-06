Walker County Jury Convicts Former Pastor On All Counts In Murder Case

A Walker County jury on Thursday deliberated only 25 minutes before finding a former Seventh-day Adventist pastor guilty of a Rossville murder.

The jury found Christopher Bullock guilty of all charges - malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges.

The murder convictions carry a life prison sentence.

Detectives said Bullock, who was 48 at the time of the Oct. 5, 2023, incident, shot 51-year-old Tammy Cropper, then himself. Ms. Cropper was shot three times in the master bedroom of her unit at The Woodland apartments on Park City Road.

Bullock had a large amount of blood, but was not seriously injured.

According to testimony, Ms. Cropper a short time earlier had told Bullock he needed to start paying half of the bills.

There was also testimony about a suicide try by Bullock in August 2021 and a number of comments he had made about considering it.