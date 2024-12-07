Latest Headlines

Candidate Allowed To Run For City Council Despite Bank Fraud Case

  Saturday, December 7, 2024

Election officials said a City Council candidate who earlier was granted pre-trial diversion on a felony charge can still be on the ballot.

Dolliethea "Doll" Sandridge is one of three approved candidates for the District 8 race. Others are Kelvin Scott and incumbent Marvene Noel. The qualifying deadline is Dec. 19 at noon.

Ms. Sandridge in 2008 was facing charges of theft of property (felony) and assault (misdemeanor).

An investigator at the time said he was assigned a fraud case with SunTrust Bank as the victim.

He said a bank security officer said Ms. Sandridge was working at the bank at the time. The bank security officer said she stole $10,400 from SunTrust customers by writing checks on customer accounts and pocketing the cash.

The bank security officer said he obtained a written confession from Ms. Sandridge. She said she "took money from customers with large amounts of money in hopes that they would not notice it was missing. She also made the statement that one of the customers was elderly and didn't need the money anyway."

Ms. Sandridge got a three-year suspended sentence on the Class C felony of theft of property.

She got a six-month pre-trial diversion sentence on the separate Class A misdemeanor charge of assault.

Election officials said Ms. Sandridge got in no further trouble during the pre-trial diversion period, and thus is eligible to run and to serve.

Records of the two charges are still showing in the Criminal Court records.

 

