Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053235
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALDWELL, CHANDLER LANCER
4604 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLARK, CHARLES RYAN
1608 STRAWBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD
3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GARRETT, KAYLEN M
2510 JEFFERY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211917
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112828
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
4502 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, CHASITY A
12116 BETTIS ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
HERNANDEZ, OBDULIO ISMAEL
8363 GIBSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373230655
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLOR
198 HILLCREST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY
220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMAY, DREW AARON
1710 SANTABARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MANIS, DYLAN LEE
3952 Churchill Rd Chattanooga, 374061616
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP
5314 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, TERRY KING
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD
1405 PATRICIA CIRLE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7707 LEE HWY, ROOM 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
6127 HOWELL RDG FRONT 30058 LITHONIA, 30058
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
4219 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNYDER, JONATHAN L
120 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 373074665
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
1601 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WALKER, ERIKA M
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE
3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374072604
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, REBEKAH
89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON
Here are the mug shots:
|DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GARRETT, KAYLEN M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HERNANDEZ, CHASITY A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, OBDULIO ISMAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCDONALD, TERRY KING
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WALKER, ERIKA M
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
|