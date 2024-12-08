Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, December 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL 
217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053235 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CALDWELL, CHANDLER LANCER 
4604 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLARK, CHARLES RYAN 
1608 STRAWBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD 
3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GARRETT, KAYLEN M 
2510 JEFFERY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211917 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112828 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN 
4502 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE 
712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, CHASITY A 
12116 BETTIS ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

HERNANDEZ, OBDULIO ISMAEL 
8363 GIBSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373230655 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLOR 
198 HILLCREST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY 
220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE 
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA 
5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMAY, DREW AARON 
1710 SANTABARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MANIS, DYLAN LEE 
3952 Churchill Rd Chattanooga, 374061616 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP 
5314 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID 
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, TERRY KING 
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD 
1405 PATRICIA CIRLE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7707 LEE HWY, ROOM 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE 
6127 HOWELL RDG FRONT 30058 LITHONIA, 30058 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
4219 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE 
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SNYDER, JONATHAN L 
120 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 373074665 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOKER, DAVID LAMAR 
1601 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WALKER, ERIKA M 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE 
3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374072604 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, REBEKAH 
89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON

Here are the mug shots:
DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GARRETT, KAYLEN M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HERNANDEZ, CHASITY A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
HERNANDEZ, OBDULIO ISMAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDONALD, TERRY KING
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WALKER, ERIKA M
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON


