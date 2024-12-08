Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053235

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CALDWELL, CHANDLER LANCER

4604 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLARK, CHARLES RYAN

1608 STRAWBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD

3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GARRETT, KAYLEN M

2510 JEFFERY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211917

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112828

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

4502 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE

712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, CHASITY A

12116 BETTIS ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37366

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING



HERNANDEZ, OBDULIO ISMAEL

8363 GIBSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373230655

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLOR

198 HILLCREST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY

220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KINYANJUI, MICHAEL KURIA

5633 MOUNTAIN OAKS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEMAY, DREW AARON

1710 SANTABARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MANIS, DYLAN LEE

3952 Churchill Rd Chattanooga, 374061616

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP

5314 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID

1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCDONALD, TERRY KING

803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



MCDUFFEY, DARREN RAYNARD

1405 PATRICIA CIRLE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO

7707 LEE HWY, ROOM 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE

6127 HOWELL RDG FRONT 30058 LITHONIA, 30058

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

4219 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SNYDER, JONATHAN L

120 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 373074665

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STOKER, DAVID LAMAR

1601 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WALKER, ERIKA M

1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE

3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374072604

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, REBEKAH

89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ARSON



Here are the mug shots:

