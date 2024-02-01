Man Wanted For Athens, Ala., Home Invasion Is Captured In Chattanooga

A man who authorities say was shot while trying to carry out a home invasion in Athens, Ala., has been arrested in Chattanooga.





Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit witnessed the suspect, Jakey Conner, enter a home in the 1900 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue. On Thursday at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Chattanooga Police, along with the U.S. Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, apprehended the fugitive.Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit witnessed the suspect, Jakey Conner, enter a home in the 1900 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.Police initiated contact with Conner, who initially refused to exit the home.



After two hours of negotiations, the suspect exited the residence without resistance and was taken into custody. He is pending extradition to Alabama.



Authorities said on Jan. 19, Conner and another man attempted a home-invasion-style robbery in Athens. Conner was subsequently shot during the attempt and injured. While being treated for his injuries, he escaped and came to Chattanooga. His charges in Alabama include shooting into an occupied dwelling and burglary in the first degree.