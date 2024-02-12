Several Candidates File Intentions To Run For Walker County Posts

Several candidates have filed intentions to run for Walker County, Ga., posts, including Angie Teems seeking the Commission Chairman post held by Shannon Whitfield.

Ms. Teems, of Chickamauga, was Walker County director of human resources after a career as manager of legal representation for Blue Cross. Prior to that she was a paralegal and office manager in Chattanooga.

Mr. Whitfield was sole commissioner prior to the change to a five-member commission with a chairman with executive duties.

Also on the Walker County Commission, Melvin Moody is running for District 3 and Jamey Hulsey for District 4. Those posts are now held by Brian Hart and Robert Stultz.

Dennis Willerson has filed his declaration of intent for School Board Post 1.

Don Stultz, a retired Georgia State Patrol commander, is running against longtime Sheriff Steve Wilson, who is seeking still another term.

Qualifying is March 4-8 for the May 21 primary.

POSITION QUALIFYING FEE

State Court Judge $5,010.00

Chair, Board of Commissioners $2,722.40

Sheriff $2,707.40

Solicitor General $2,670.00

Chief Magistrate $2,305.02

Judge of the Probate Court $2,259.82

Clerk of the Superior Court $2,259.82

Tax Commissioner $2,259.82

Coroner $972.00

District Member, Board of Commissioners $360.00

District Member, Board of Education $42.00

Surveyor $77.00