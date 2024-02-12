Early Voting Starts Valentine's Day For March 5 Election

Early voting in Hamilton County begins Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and runs through Feb. 27.

The election will be March 5.

Here's what's on the ballot:

Candidates of the Republican Party for President of the United States (Primary)

Candidates of the Democratic Party for President of the United States (Primary)

Committed and Uncommitted Delegates-At-Large (Republican Ballot)

Committed and Uncommitted Delegates 3rd Congressional District (Republican Ballot)

Circuit Court Judge, Div. 3 (Unexpired Term) (Primary) Alex McVeagh and Michelle Coffman are GOP candidates and Kisha Cheeks is running as a Democrat

Criminal Court Judge, Div. 2 (Unexpired Term) (Primary) Amanda Dunn is unopposed

County Commission District 3 (Unexpired Term) Ken Smith is unopposed

(Primary) Assessor of Property (Primary) Marty Haynes is unopposed

Hamilton County School Board Districts 1, 2, 4, 7, 10 & 11

(Primary) Town of Lookout Mountain School Board (3) (Primary)