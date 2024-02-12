Latest Headlines

Early Voting Starts Valentine's Day For March 5 Election

  • Monday, February 12, 2024

Early voting in Hamilton County begins Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and runs through Feb. 27.  

The election will be March 5.

Here's what's on the ballot:

Candidates of the Republican Party for President of the United States (Primary)

Candidates of the Democratic Party for President of the United States (Primary)

Committed and Uncommitted Delegates-At-Large (Republican Ballot)

Committed and Uncommitted Delegates 3rd Congressional District (Republican Ballot)

Circuit Court Judge, Div. 3 (Unexpired Term) (Primary) Alex McVeagh and Michelle Coffman are GOP candidates and Kisha Cheeks is running as a Democrat

Criminal Court Judge, Div. 2 (Unexpired Term) (Primary) Amanda Dunn is unopposed

County Commission District 3 (Unexpired Term) Ken Smith is unopposed

(Primary) Assessor of Property (Primary) Marty Haynes is unopposed

Hamilton County School Board Districts 1, 2, 4, 7, 10 & 11

(Primary) Town of Lookout Mountain School Board (3) (Primary) 

 

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Vols Getting Too Many Wake Up Calls
Randy Smith: Vols Getting Too Many Wake Up Calls
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2024
Early Voting Starts Valentine's Day For March 5 Election
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2024
Several Candidates File Intentions To Run For Walker County Posts
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2024
Ooltewah Man Who Told Prostitute She Would Be His "Sex Slave" Gets 12 Years In Prison
Ooltewah Man Who Told Prostitute She Would Be His "Sex Slave" Gets 12 Years In Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2024
Breaking News
Early Voting Starts Valentine's Day For March 5 Election
  • 2/12/2024

Early voting in Hamilton County begins Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and runs through Feb. 27. The election will be March 5. Here's what's on the ballot: Candidates of the Republican Party ... more

Several Candidates File Intentions To Run For Walker County Posts
  • 2/12/2024

Several candidates have filed intentions to run for Walker County, Ga., posts, including Angie Teems seeking the Commission Chairman post held by Shannon Whitfield. Ms. Teems, of Chickamauga, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/12/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 8011 GEPLISE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/11/2024
Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Being Shot By His Trainee At Pilot In Cleveland
  • 2/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2024
Orange Grove Employee Arrested In Child Sex Cases
Orange Grove Employee Arrested In Child Sex Cases
  • 2/9/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
  • 2/9/2024
Jerry Summers: Check Air Quality Above?
Jerry Summers: Check Air Quality Above?
  • 2/9/2024
No Heavy Thinking Required In Catoosa County
  • 2/11/2024
Education Freedom Is Another Giveaway To People Of Means - And Response
  • 2/10/2024
The Students Of Tennessee Deserve Better
  • 2/10/2024
Sports
#6 Tennessee Men Lose At Texas A&M, 85-69
#6 Tennessee Men Lose At Texas A&M, 85-69
  • 2/11/2024
Randy Smith: Vols Getting Too Many Wake Up Calls
Randy Smith: Vols Getting Too Many Wake Up Calls
  • 2/12/2024
Appalachian State Drop Wrestling Mocs 28-13
  • 2/11/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Sisson Walk-Off Single Gives Lee Baseball a 10-9 Win
  • 2/11/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Fitness At The MACC
  • 2/12/2024
Accra, Capital Of Ghana, To Be Chattanooga’s First African Sister City
  • 2/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawrence To Yogi
Jerry Summers: Lawrence To Yogi
  • 2/12/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/12/2024
Bill Kilbride On Bootlegging, Burning Cordwood And "Keep Your Fingers In Your Pocket"
  • 2/9/2024
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. To Present “9 To 5 The Musical” Feb. 27-March 2
UTC Theatre Co. To Present “9 To 5 The Musical” Feb. 27-March 2
  • 2/12/2024
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents All That Jazz
  • 2/10/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/8/2024
PAL Announces Applications Available For 2024 Grants, Scholarships Supporting Youth Involvement In Performing Arts
PAL Announces Applications Available For 2024 Grants, Scholarships Supporting Youth Involvement In Performing Arts
  • 2/12/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Drinking Habits
  • 2/9/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
  • 2/9/2024
Jerry Summers: Check Air Quality Above?
Jerry Summers: Check Air Quality Above?
  • 2/9/2024
No Heavy Thinking Required In Catoosa County
  • 2/11/2024
Dining
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With Zarzour’s Café During Its Reprieve
  • 2/9/2024
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
The Creag At McLemore Plans Special Valentine's Dinner
  • 2/7/2024
Business/Government
Whitfield County Courthouse Renovations Underway
  • 2/12/2024
CBL Properties Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023
  • 2/12/2024
CBL Properties Has 6.7% Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 2/8/2024
Real Estate
Core Homes Selected as the Home Builders Association Builder of the Year
  • 2/12/2024
Tesla Dealership Off I-75 Sells For Over $12.5 Million
Tesla Dealership Off I-75 Sells For Over $12.5 Million
  • 2/9/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 1-7
  • 2/9/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State To Host High School Art Exhibition
  • 2/12/2024
GPS Freshman Places 2nd In Tennessee Writing Competition
GPS Freshman Places 2nd In Tennessee Writing Competition
  • 2/12/2024
Baylor's Walkabout's Winter Break Ski Trip Marks 20th Year
  • 2/12/2024
Living Well
John Shearer: An Architectural and Historical Look At Threatened Health Department Building – And Its Unique Tile Murals
  • 2/12/2024
2 Erlanger Practices Recognized As Axonics Centers Of Excellence
  • 2/12/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To SAU Student Noemi Lozano
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To SAU Student Noemi Lozano
  • 2/9/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
  • 2/7/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does Your Trail Of ‘Evidence’ Look Like?
Bob Tamasy: What Does Your Trail Of ‘Evidence’ Look Like?
  • 2/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
  • 2/8/2024
Jon Meacham To Keynote 2024 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/7/2024
Obituaries
Virginia Marcine “Marcy” Austin
Virginia Marcine “Marcy” Austin
  • 2/12/2024
Imogene Hixson Gaines
Imogene Hixson Gaines
  • 2/12/2024
Virginia “Sissy” Davis Carr
Virginia “Sissy” Davis Carr
  • 2/12/2024
Area Obituaries
Jacobsen, Bruce Alvin (Cleveland)
Jacobsen, Bruce Alvin (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2024
Miller, Harold Allen (Dunlap)
Miller, Harold Allen (Dunlap)
  • 2/12/2024
Corn, Charles McCutchen (Cleveland)
Corn, Charles McCutchen (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2024