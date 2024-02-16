Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Fire At West Rock Recycling

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies have been on the scene of a fire at West Rock Recycling for several hours.

CFD personnel responded at 4:27 p.m. on Friday, to 310 E 28th Street and found large stacks of boxes burning outside at the recycling facility. Firefighters got the fire under control and then remained on scene working to fully extinguish the bundles of cardboard and protect exposures.

Mutual aid partners provided coverage at fire halls during the extended firefighting operation.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Squad 20, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 were on the call.