Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Fire At West Rock Recycling

  • Friday, February 16, 2024

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies have been on the scene of a fire at West Rock Recycling for several hours.

CFD personnel responded at 4:27 p.m. on Friday, to 310 E 28th Street and found large stacks of boxes burning outside at the recycling facility. Firefighters got the fire under control and then remained on scene working to fully extinguish the bundles of cardboard and protect exposures.

Mutual aid partners provided coverage at fire halls during the extended firefighting operation.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Squad 20, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 were on the call.

BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, February 16th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
PHOTOS: Red Bank Faces Soddy Daisy In 6-AAA Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Mocs Wrestling Travels To Campbell Saturday
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Lee Men Win Another Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Covenant Softball Loses Two At MUW Invitational
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Troy Tennis Wins 5-2 Over Mocs
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Vehicle In Connection With Homicide
  • 2/16/2024

Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle in connection with a recent homicide. The vehicle is a red Ford Explorer with a front license plate ... more

School Board Adds More Teacher Planning Half-Days
  • 2/16/2024

The Hamilton County School Board approved an amendment to add four half-days to the 2024-2025 calendar for professional development. The move converts two full snow days into teacher planning ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024
CARTA Plans To Recoup $4.1 Million In Unpaid Parking Tickets
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/15/2024
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine - And Response
  • 2/16/2024
Celebrate Presidents' Day
  • 2/16/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 16
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Lee Track And Field Wins Gulf South Conference Indoor Championships
  • 2/16/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Mocs Wrestling Travels To Campbell Saturday
  • 2/16/2024
Cherokee Warriors: Explore The History Of The Legendary Warrior Spirit That Connects Generations Of Cherokee
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Women GroundBreakers Storytelling: Serving Diverse Communities Is March 7
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Lee University’s Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform With Student Brass Ensemble Monday
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine - And Response
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
Tennessee January Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted Estimates
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
Preserving A Picturesque America To Paint Historic Sketch From Inside Point Park
  • 2/9/2024
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
  • 2/6/2024
  • 2/15/2024
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference Is April 4-5
  • 2/15/2024
  • 2/14/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/16/2024
  • 2/15/2024