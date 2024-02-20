Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH

174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



BAKER, REBECCA LYNN

251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN

581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE

171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BROWN, JODI LEE

877 LYLES RD LOT 53 CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CINTO PEREZ, BIERIN

7677 HAWTOYNET STN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA

3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072008

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA

1422 STRATON PLACE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DOUGLAS, GARY JERRELL

1428 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT 1428 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL LITTERING



HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS

4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERNANDEZ GIL, ALMA BRENDA

266 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION



LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN

6825 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT (ENDANDERMEN



LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE

308 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MAGINNESS, JASON R

28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MIERTO, VINCENTE

4944 SARAROTE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL

8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF IDENTITY



NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS

3509 VALLEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY

720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA

1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY

4033 CUMMINGS HWY Chattanooga, 374192234

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE

4109 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER

9689 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN

EXTENDED STAY 6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE

3000 OAKLAND DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



YOUNG, VIRGIL WAYNE

125 N DOUGLAS ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BROWN, JODI LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERNANDEZ GIL, ALMA BRENDA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT (ENDANDERMEN MIERTO, VINCENTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/06/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR YOUNG, VIRGIL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/06/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







