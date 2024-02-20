Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH
174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BAKER, REBECCA LYNN
251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN
581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE
171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROWN, JODI LEE
877 LYLES RD LOT 53 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CINTO PEREZ, BIERIN
7677 HAWTOYNET STN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA
3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072008
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
1422 STRATON PLACE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DOUGLAS, GARY JERRELL
1428 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT 1428 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL LITTERING
HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERNANDEZ GIL, ALMA BRENDA
266 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN
6825 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT (ENDANDERMEN
LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE
308 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MAGINNESS, JASON R
28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIERTO, VINCENTE
4944 SARAROTE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
3509 VALLEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY
720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA
1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
4033 CUMMINGS HWY Chattanooga, 374192234
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
4109 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER
9689 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN
EXTENDED STAY 6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE
3000 OAKLAND DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
YOUNG, VIRGIL WAYNE
125 N DOUGLAS ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BROWN, JODI LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HERNANDEZ GIL, ALMA BRENDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT (ENDANDERMEN
|
|MIERTO, VINCENTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, VIRGIL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|