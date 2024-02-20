Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH 
174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BAKER, REBECCA LYNN 
251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN 
581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE 
171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR 
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BROWN, JODI LEE 
877 LYLES RD LOT 53 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CINTO PEREZ, BIERIN 
7677 HAWTOYNET STN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA 
3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072008 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA 
1422 STRATON PLACE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DOUGLAS, GARY JERRELL 
1428 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT 1428 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL LITTERING

HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS 
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ GIL, ALMA BRENDA 
266 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

LEWIS, CHELSA LYNN 
6825 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT (ENDANDERMEN

LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE 
308 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MAGINNESS, JASON R 
28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIERTO, VINCENTE 
4944 SARAROTE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORGAN, SABRINA GAIL 
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY

NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS 
3509 VALLEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY 
720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA 
1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY 
4033 CUMMINGS HWY Chattanooga, 374192234 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE 
4109 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER 
9689 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN 
EXTENDED STAY 6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE 
3000 OAKLAND DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

YOUNG, VIRGIL WAYNE 
125 N DOUGLAS ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

