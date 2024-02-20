Latest Headlines

Rockfall Mitigation Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In Marion County

  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

On Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time each night, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform a double lane closure on I-24 West between mile marker 136 and mile marker 140 to re-stripe travel lanes, meaning the interstate will be reduced to one lane in this direction. 

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage will be in place directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information


Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
Randy Smith: Remembering Big Nasty
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2024
Man Arrested After Stabbing Juvenile 6 Times Monday Night In Dalton
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
UTC's All Aboard: The Campaign with an Apt Name
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2024
No. 24 UTC Golf Opens Play At Prestige With Score Of 291
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2024
Breaking News
Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • 2/20/2024

In relation to the bomb threat occurring at Tyner Academy last Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services discovered that a student from another school made the threat ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH 174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
  • 2/19/2024

A host of our readers have emailed or called to ask why we quit running a popular feature called the Police Blotter. The answer is we had to do so because the Chattanooga Police Department ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night
  • 2/19/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/19/2024
Gas Prices Rise 17.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/19/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2024
Observant Neighbor Saves Home In Dallas Bay
  • 2/18/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Ambulance Issue
  • 2/19/2024
What About Our Civil Liberties?
  • 2/19/2024
Jodi Schaffer Is The Best Choice For District 7 School Board
  • 2/19/2024
Sports
Bear Trace’s Robin Boyer Finds Joy In Dual Passions Of Golf And Music
  • 2/19/2024
Randy Smith: Remembering Big Nasty
  • 2/20/2024
No. 24 UTC Golf Opens Play At Prestige With Score Of 291
  • 2/20/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC's All Aboard: The Campaign with an Apt Name
  • 2/20/2024
Happenings
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
  • 2/20/2024
Everything Changes
  • 2/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
  • 2/19/2024
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
  • 2/19/2024
Boys & Girls Clubs Af Chattanooga To Announce The 2023 Youth Of The Year Winner At Annual Luncheon
  • 2/19/2024
Entertainment
11th Annual Chattanooga Film Festival Set For June 21-28
  • 2/20/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
  • 2/20/2024
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
  • 2/20/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Ambulance Issue
  • 2/19/2024
Dining
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
Business/Government
Browns Ferry Unit 3 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/20/2024
Road Construction And Paving Updates Announced
  • 2/19/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
Curtain Call Society Performs Long Live Love At CSCC In March
  • 2/19/2024
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
  • 2/19/2024
CHCRTA Scholarship Program Announced For 2024
  • 2/19/2024
Living Well
Legacy Senior Living And Dominion Senior Living Promote Chris Pepper To Area Operations Specialist
  • 2/19/2024
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 43: Art Museums, Shows, Murals
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
  • 2/19/2024
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Black History Luncheon
  • 2/17/2024
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Obituaries
Lamar M. (Mont) Evans, Sr.
  • 2/20/2024
Carolyn Ann Riggin McCrary
  • 2/20/2024
Juanita Lucille Dies
  • 2/20/2024
Area Obituaries
Coe, Patsy (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Cornelius, Thomas Edward (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Myers, Cynthia Marie (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024