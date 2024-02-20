Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy

In relation to the bomb threat occurring at Tyner Academy last Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services discovered that a student from another school made the threat as a prank call.

Upon investigation, detectives determined the juvenile student did not have any intent to commit any violence against the school and only made the bomb threat as a prank; however, the bomb threat against Tyner Academy was a very serious incident that required a massive response by law enforcement and emergency personnel, along with causing a three-hour disruption and fear to the students and faculty at Tyner Academy.



Due to the serious nature of this incident, criminal charges have been filed in this case in Hamilton County Juvenile Court. On Tuesday, Hamilton County detectives charged the juvenile student who made the bomb threat toward Tyner Academy with the following:



False reports (TCA 39-16-502 / Class C felony)

Threat of mass violence on school property (TCA 39-16-517 / Class A misdemeanor)





