Latest Headlines

City Beer Board Losing Much Of Its Powers Under City Council Changes

  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The City Beer Board, which has featured lively meetings for many years, is losing much of its power under proposed changes.

Under changes that went before the City Council at a briefing on Tuesday, beer code violations go to an Administrative Hearing Officer. Five AHOs will work on a rotating basis.

The Beer Board would preside only in case of an appeal. The decision of the Beer Board then could be appealed to Chancery Court.

Most beer sale permit approvals will shift from the Beer Board to the Chattanooga Police Department. In the past, groups like Riverbend and Three Sisters have gone before the Beer Board to get permits for their annual events.

The local Beer Board will no longer hear wrecker cases. Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said Chattanooga is the only city in the country with the Beer Board also acting as the Wrecker Board.

Wrecker cases are to move to the city Passenger for Hire board.

Another recommended change is lessening the distance that establishments that sell beer and liquor stores can be from churches, schools and daycare centers.

The current ordinance sets a 500-foot limit from a dining establishment that sells beer and 250 feet from a liquor store.

Mr. Anderson, saying "we are living closer together now," proposed a change to 300 feet and 200 feet.

Council Chair Raquel Dotley said she wanted to leave the limits as they are, saying that convenience stores that come into a section selling beer can be disruptive to the community. Councilman Chip Henderson agreed.

 

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Girls Face Soddy Daisy For 6-AAA Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/20/2024
Ben Taylor Retiring As City Traffic Engineer
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
City Beer Board Losing Much Of Its Powers Under City Council Changes
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
New Stadium Funding Plan Has County With Reduced Role, But County Pledges $15 Million For Schools Near Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
Mocs Host Wofford Wednesday Night In SoCon Matchup
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2024
Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2024
Breaking News
Ben Taylor Retiring As City Traffic Engineer
  • 2/20/2024

Ben Taylor was honored on Tuesday by the City Council and by the Kelly administration as he announced his retirement as city traffic engineer. Mr. Taylor had a 32-year career with the city. ... more

Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • 2/20/2024

In relation to the bomb threat occurring at Tyner Academy last Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services discovered that a student from another school made the threat ... more

Man Arrested After Stabbing Juvenile 6 Times Monday Night In Dalton
  • 2/20/2024

One man is in custody after a Monday night fight that ended with a juvenile teenager being stabbed multiple times. The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
  • 2/19/2024
Up To $35 Million In Bonds To Be Issued For Start Of Remake Of College Hill Courts
  • 2/19/2024
Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night
  • 2/19/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Let Them Dig
  • 2/20/2024
Anonymous Voices Speak
  • 2/20/2024
Hollywood Promise Of "If We Build It The Tax Revenue Will Come"
  • 2/20/2024
Sports
Bear Trace’s Robin Boyer Finds Joy In Dual Passions Of Golf And Music
Bear Trace’s Robin Boyer Finds Joy In Dual Passions Of Golf And Music
  • 2/19/2024
Mocs Host Wofford Wednesday Night In SoCon Matchup
  • 2/20/2024
Randy Smith: Remembering Big Nasty
Randy Smith: Remembering Big Nasty
  • 2/20/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC's All Aboard: The Campaign with an Apt Name
  • 2/20/2024
Happenings
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
  • 2/20/2024
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
  • 2/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
  • 2/19/2024
ArtsBuild Announces Recent Recipients Of Artists Work Grants Program
  • 2/20/2024
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
  • 2/19/2024
Entertainment
11th Annual Chattanooga Film Festival Set For June 21-28
  • 2/20/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
  • 2/20/2024
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
  • 2/20/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Let Them Dig
  • 2/20/2024
Dining
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Business/Government
Browns Ferry Unit 3 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/20/2024
WACKER’s Deepened Community Commitment Marks Transformative Year In 2023
WACKER’s Deepened Community Commitment Marks Transformative Year In 2023
  • 2/20/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
State Board Releases 2023 Charter School Authorizer Evaluation Outcomes Showing Improvements And Growth
  • 2/20/2024
Curtain Call Society Performs Long Live Love At CSCC In March
  • 2/19/2024
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
  • 2/19/2024
Living Well
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
  • 2/20/2024
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
  • 2/20/2024
Erlanger Urology Completes Milestone 50th Breakthrough Procedure For Prostate Cancer
  • 2/20/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 43: Art Museums, Shows, Murals
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Church
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
  • 2/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
  • 2/19/2024
Obituaries
Christine A. Chesnut
Christine A. Chesnut
  • 2/20/2024
Loreen Thompson Atkins
Loreen Thompson Atkins
  • 2/20/2024
Lamar M. (Mont) Evans, Sr.
Lamar M. (Mont) Evans, Sr.
  • 2/20/2024
Area Obituaries
Coe, Patsy (Cleveland)
Coe, Patsy (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Cornelius, Thomas Edward (Cleveland)
Cornelius, Thomas Edward (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Myers, Cynthia Marie (Cleveland)
Myers, Cynthia Marie (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024