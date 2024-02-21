Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELJOUR, JERRICA
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN
1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTRO PEREZ, OSCAR NICOLAS
1105 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
201EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
855 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRANMORE, LYDIA EARLINE
855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
14410 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

DODSON, TONI IRETTA
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA METHAMPHETAMINE

EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FRANCISCO, MATEO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAHAM, JASON
520 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
1811 E 26TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
710 HAMROCK DRIVE SOUTHPITTBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JETT, CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO
1230 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARTIN, BRICE
341 STRINGER ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE
158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MCKEE, AMBER DIANE
4625 KURKLAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE
3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, SHARON LEVON
1121 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES
3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

PARKER, MARY RUTH
2807 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRATT, PIERRE MONTE
1500 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, AUSTIN TREY
12902 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 373360384
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
2709CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUELLE, RANDAL LEE
7006 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SALLEY, JANA LEA
8644 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALLEY, WENDELL LANE
8644 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
3929 MANOR RD, APT 236 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4314 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELJOUR, JERRICA
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN
1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTRO PEREZ, OSCAR NICOLAS
1105 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
201EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
855 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRANMORE, LYDIA EARLINE
855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
14410 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

DODSON, TONI IRETTA
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA METHAMPHETAMINE

EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FRANCISCO, MATEO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAHAM, JASON
520 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
1811 E 26TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
710 HAMROCK DRIVE SOUTHPITTBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JETT, CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO
1230 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARTIN, BRICE
341 STRINGER ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE
158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MCKEE, AMBER DIANE
4625 KURKLAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE
3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, SHARON LEVON
1121 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES
3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

PARKER, MARY RUTH
2807 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRATT, PIERRE MONTE
1500 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, AUSTIN TREY
12902 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 373360384
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
2709CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUELLE, RANDAL LEE
7006 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SALLEY, JANA LEA
8644 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALLEY, WENDELL LANE
8644 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
3929 MANOR RD, APT 236 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4314 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELJOUR, JERRICA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWELL, TALON DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
DECKER, WILLIAM JEFFERSON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DODSON, TONI IRETTA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/27/1967
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSUBSTANCE-HEROIN
JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, BRICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKEE, AMBER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MELTON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, SHARON LEVON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
PARKER, MARY RUTH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRATT, PIERRE MONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, AUSTIN TREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUELLE, RANDAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/17/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY





Latest Headlines
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, February 20th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2024
UTC Golf Drops To 24th After Day Two At The Prestige
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Top Seeds Roll In District 6-AAA Hoop Finals
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Tyner Hammers Brainerd for 4AA Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/20/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE 104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CONTROLLED ... more

Ben Taylor Retiring As City Traffic Engineer
  • 2/20/2024

Ben Taylor was honored on Tuesday by the City Council and by the Kelly administration as he announced his retirement as city traffic engineer. Mr. Taylor had a 32-year career with the city. ... more

Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • 2/20/2024

In relation to the bomb threat occurring at Tyner Academy last Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services discovered that a student from another school made the threat ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested After Stabbing Juvenile 6 Times Monday Night In Dalton
  • 2/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
  • 2/19/2024
Up To $35 Million In Bonds To Be Issued For Start Of Remake Of College Hill Courts
  • 2/19/2024
Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Let Them Dig
  • 2/20/2024
Anonymous Voices Speak
  • 2/20/2024
Hollywood Promise Of "If We Build It The Tax Revenue Will Come"
  • 2/20/2024
Sports
Vols Stage Comeback In 5-Point Win At Missouri
  • 2/20/2024
Pitching Powers #7/9 Vols To Win Over UNC Asheville In Home Opener
  • 2/20/2024
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
  • 2/21/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Golf Drops To 24th After Day Two At The Prestige
  • 2/21/2024
Happenings
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
  • 2/20/2024
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
  • 2/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
  • 2/19/2024
ArtsBuild Announces Recent Recipients Of Artists Work Grants Program
  • 2/20/2024
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
  • 2/19/2024
Entertainment
11th Annual Chattanooga Film Festival Set For June 21-28
  • 2/20/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
  • 2/20/2024
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
  • 2/20/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
Let Them Dig
  • 2/20/2024
Dining
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Business/Government
Browns Ferry Unit 3 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/20/2024
WACKER’s Deepened Community Commitment Marks Transformative Year In 2023
WACKER’s Deepened Community Commitment Marks Transformative Year In 2023
  • 2/20/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
State Board Releases 2023 Charter School Authorizer Evaluation Outcomes Showing Improvements And Growth
  • 2/20/2024
Curtain Call Society Performs Long Live Love At CSCC In March
  • 2/19/2024
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
  • 2/19/2024
Living Well
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
  • 2/20/2024
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
  • 2/20/2024
Erlanger Urology Completes Milestone 50th Breakthrough Procedure For Prostate Cancer
  • 2/20/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 43: Art Museums, Shows, Murals
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Church
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
  • 2/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
  • 2/19/2024
Obituaries
Christine A. Chesnut
Christine A. Chesnut
  • 2/20/2024
Loreen Thompson Atkins
Loreen Thompson Atkins
  • 2/20/2024
Lamar M. (Mont) Evans, Sr.
Lamar M. (Mont) Evans, Sr.
  • 2/20/2024
Area Obituaries
Coe, Patsy (Cleveland)
Coe, Patsy (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Cornelius, Thomas Edward (Cleveland)
Cornelius, Thomas Edward (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024
Myers, Cynthia Marie (Cleveland)
Myers, Cynthia Marie (Cleveland)
  • 2/20/2024