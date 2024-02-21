Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELJOUR, JERRICA
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN
1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTRO PEREZ, OSCAR NICOLAS
1105 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
201EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
855 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRANMORE, LYDIA EARLINE
855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
14410 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
DODSON, TONI IRETTA
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA METHAMPHETAMINE
EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FRANCISCO, MATEO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAHAM, JASON
520 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
1811 E 26TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
710 HAMROCK DRIVE SOUTHPITTBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO
1230 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARTIN, BRICE
341 STRINGER ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE
158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MCKEE, AMBER DIANE
4625 KURKLAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE
3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, SHARON LEVON
1121 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES
3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
PARKER, MARY RUTH
2807 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRATT, PIERRE MONTE
1500 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, AUSTIN TREY
12902 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 373360384
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
2709CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUELLE, RANDAL LEE
7006 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SALLEY, JANA LEA
8644 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALLEY, WENDELL LANE
8644 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
3929 MANOR RD, APT 236 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4314 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BELJOUR, JERRICA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROWELL, TALON DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|DECKER, WILLIAM JEFFERSON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DODSON, TONI IRETTA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/27/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSUBSTANCE-HEROIN
|
|JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
|
|MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, BRICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCKEE, AMBER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MELTON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, SHARON LEVON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, MARY RUTH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRATT, PIERRE MONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICE, AUSTIN TREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|RUELLE, RANDAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/17/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024
Charge(s):
|