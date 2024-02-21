Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELJOUR, JERRICA

808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN

1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE

6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY

2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTRO PEREZ, OSCAR NICOLAS

1105 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21



CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

201EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN

855 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRANMORE, LYDIA EARLINE

855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN

2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DANIEL, LAUREN DENA

14410 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY



DODSON, TONI IRETTA

233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA METHAMPHETAMINE



EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE

2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF SPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF SPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFRANCISCO, MATEOHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAHAM, JASON520 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYGRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYGRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID1811 E 26TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE710 HAMROCK DRIVE SOUTHPITTBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTJETT, CHRISTY KAY46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYKING, DEONTA LILTRELL277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLAYNE, RANDY LEE312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHLOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO1230 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTMARTIN, BRICE341 STRINGER ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTMCDONALD, AARON SCOTT309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMCKEE, AMBER DIANE4625 KURKLAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, SHARON LEVON1121 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYOWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWPARKER, MARY RUTH2807 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRATT, PIERRE MONTE1500 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, AUSTIN TREY12902 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 373360384Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDEVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEARRIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE2709CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROSS, DARVIN LEE2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTRUELLE, RANDAL LEE7006 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSALLEY, JANA LEA8644 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSALLEY, WENDELL LANE8644 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, STEVEN RALPH484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GEORGIA)SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE3929 MANOR RD, APT 236 Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, BOBBY RAY3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTTURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGYOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH4314 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffROBBERY

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

104 MACK SMITH RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELJOUR, JERRICA

808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN

1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE

6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY

2802 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTRO PEREZ, OSCAR NICOLAS

1105 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21



CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

3804 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

201EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN

855 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRANMORE, LYDIA EARLINE

855 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN

2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DANIEL, LAUREN DENA

14410 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY



DODSON, TONI IRETTA

233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA METHAMPHETAMINE



EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE

2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



FRANCISCO, MATEO

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAHAM, JASON

520 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

1811 E 26TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES

1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE

710 HAMROCK DRIVE SOUTHPITTBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



JETT, CHRISTY KAY

46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KING, DEONTA LILTRELL

277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON

1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY



LAYNE, RANDY LEE

312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH



LOPEZ CASRERRA, NOEL RGINALDO

1230 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MARTIN, BRICE

341 STRINGER ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY

920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT

309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE

158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MCKEE, AMBER DIANE

4625 KURKLAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE

3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRIS, SHARON LEVON

1121 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES

3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW



PARKER, MARY RUTH

2807 HOUSTON VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM

10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRATT, PIERRE MONTE

1500 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO

110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICE, AUSTIN TREY

12902 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 373360384

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE

2709CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ROSS, DARVIN LEE

2017 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RUELLE, RANDAL LEE

7006 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SALLEY, JANA LEA

8644 GABLE XING CHATTANOOGA, 374211384

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SALLEY, WENDELL LANE

8644 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)



SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

3929 MANOR RD, APT 236 Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, BOBBY RAY

3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE

3932 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH

4314 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ROBBERY

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELJOUR, JERRICA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/20/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRADLEY, CASONTA KEYUN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUTTRAM, MICHAEL KANE GIONNY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/25/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROWELL, TALON DEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/02/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/19/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DANIEL, LAUREN DENA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

DECKER, WILLIAM JEFFERSON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DODSON, TONI IRETTA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/27/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9POSSESSION OF S

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES GASS, CATHEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, JASON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/09/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JETT, CHRISTY KAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSUBSTANCE-HEROIN JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, DEONTA LILTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY LAYNE, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTIN, BRICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCKEE, AMBER DIANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MELTON, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/08/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRIS, SHARON LEVON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWTEN, TOMMIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW PARKER, MARY RUTH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/29/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PHILLIPS, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRATT, PIERRE MONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, AUSTIN TREY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKE, SUSPENDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR RIDDLE, SHAWN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY ROLAX, LAARONE MEGALE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/16/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROSS, DARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUELLE, RANDAL LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/27/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/17/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY



