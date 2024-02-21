Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

Previous Next

A home in Hixson was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire responded at 1:36 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of Colonial Shores Drive after 911 received reports that the back of the residence was burning with flames through the roof.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure. They went inside and conducted a primary search while attacking the flames and confirmed that everyone was out of the house. Due to the volume of fire, a second alarm was called to bring additional crews to the scene and mutual aid partners were contacted to fill in at CFD fire halls. CFD personnel switched to a defensive attack and by 2:46 a.m., the fire was under control. Attack teams then went back inside to target hot spots and check for any remaining areas of fire.

Firefighters continued working on the scene to finish extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries. The cause of the overnight blaze is under investigation.

Engine 11, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 16, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 22, Quint 10, Engine 15, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 were on the call.