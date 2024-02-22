Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA
4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
735 E 10th St, Apt 7m Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURGLARY

CARVER, CHARITY INEZ
159 COFFEY DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CAUTHORN, LONNIE
136 HERITAGE DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COE, LATONYA DENISE
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COOK, ANGELA DIANE
2905 15TH AVE APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CROWELL, TALON DEAN
122 TURNPIKE AVE CAMDEN, 38320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURTIS, BRETT MICHAEL
5608 NORTH ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIEL, LACI LARAE
8824 FINNEY POINT DR.

OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DECKER, WILLIAM JEFFERSON
1323 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOZIER, ENDYA I
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDDY, CLOYD ALLISON
6320 HIXSON PK ATP C123 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

FEARS, CARLTON JR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063135
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GASS, CATHEY LYNN
3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071516
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
3807 MIDDLEBROOK PIKE KNOXVILLE, 379216510
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL
3939 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061613
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, KATIE ROSE
158 DOGWOOD LANE SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
(VOP) EVADING ARREST

JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE
14101 BLUFF VIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
4500 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
9039 WACONDA ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051771
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAYCANN, EIIZABETH S
1650 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

MELTON, KENNETH LEE
4616 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111220
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212939
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092316
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

RANSOM, JULIA IRIS
10298 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN-TRANSIT

ROBINSON, DESTINY M
118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SADOWITZ, SAMUEL A
8342 GEORGETOWN BAY DR. OOLTEWAH, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
RECKLESS DRIVING

SIMS, FARRELL DEAN
1117 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SISCO, JENNIFER LOUISE
1305 SHAVER LOOP RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STRICKLAND, MISTY JO
1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
3360 ATKINDS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374191235
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
7103 TANAGAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TURNER, BILLIE JOE
9141 BRAMLETT ROAF HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
4302 SHONIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE
5003 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE
2102 E 32ND ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071935
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:
ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE
CARVER, CHARITY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CAUTHORN, LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/31/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COOK, ANGELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CURTIS, BRETT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIEL, LACI LARAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDDY, CLOYD ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
FEARS, CARLTON JR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, KATIE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • (VOP) EVADING ARREST
LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MAYCANN, EIIZABETH S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RANSOM, JULIA IRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • IN-TRANSIT
SADOWITZ, SAMUEL A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SIMS, FARRELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





