Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- BURGLARY
|
|BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE
|
|CARVER, CHARITY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|CAUTHORN, LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/31/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, ANGELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CURTIS, BRETT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, LACI LARAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EDDY, CLOYD ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|FEARS, CARLTON JR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE
|
|JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, KATIE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- (VOP) EVADING ARREST
|
|LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MAYCANN, EIIZABETH S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|RANSOM, JULIA IRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SADOWITZ, SAMUEL A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE REPORTS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SIMS, FARRELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|