Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

735 E 10th St, Apt 7m Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY



CARVER, CHARITY INEZ

159 COFFEY DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CAUTHORN, LONNIE

136 HERITAGE DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COE, LATONYA DENISE

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COOK, ANGELA DIANE

2905 15TH AVE APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CROWELL, TALON DEAN

122 TURNPIKE AVE CAMDEN, 38320

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURTIS, BRETT MICHAEL

5608 NORTH ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DANIEL, LACI LARAE

8824 FINNEY POINT DR.

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE CARVER, CHARITY INEZ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CAUTHORN, LONNIE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/31/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COE, LATONYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COOK, ANGELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/05/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CURTIS, BRETT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIEL, LACI LARAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOZIER, ENDYA I

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDDY, CLOYD ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) FEARS, CARLTON JR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- WALKE JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, KATIE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/17/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

(VOP) EVADING ARREST LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MAYCANN, EIIZABETH S

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/04/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY RANSOM, JULIA IRIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

IN-TRANSIT SADOWITZ, SAMUEL A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

RECKLESS DRIVING SIMS, FARRELL DEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/20/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DECKER, WILLIAM JEFFERSON1323 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONDOZIER, ENDYA I7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEDDY, CLOYD ALLISON6320 HIXSON PK ATP C123 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDENGLAND, BRANDON LEVIHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)FEARS, CARLTON JRHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063135Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGASS, CATHEY LYNN3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071516Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE3807 MIDDLEBROOK PIKE KNOXVILLE, 379216510Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL3939 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061613Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJOHNSON, KATIE ROSE158 DOGWOOD LANE SEWANEE, 37375Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(VOP) EVADING ARRESTJOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE14101 BLUFF VIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE4500 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE9039 WACONDA ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051771Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAYCANN, EIIZABETH S1650 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEMELTON, KENNETH LEE4616 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111220Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMOTON, ANTHONY JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYOWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212939Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092316Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYRANSOM, JULIA IRIS10298 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN-TRANSITROBINSON, DESTINY M118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESADOWITZ, SAMUEL A8342 GEORGETOWN BAY DR. OOLTEWAH, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSRECKLESS DRIVINGSIMS, FARRELL DEAN1117 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SISCO, JENNIFER LOUISE1305 SHAVER LOOP RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTRICKLAND, MISTY JO1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTESCAPEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE3360 ATKINDS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374191235Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCAR JACKINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL7103 TANAGAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTURNER, BILLIE JOE9141 BRAMLETT ROAF HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWATT, KENNETH SAMUEL4302 SHONIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE5003 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE2102 E 32ND ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071935Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





