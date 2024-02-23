5 Snakes And Iguana Die In Sale Creek Home Destroyed By Fire

Previous Next

Five snakes and an iguana died in a fire that destroyed a home in Sale Creek.

A neighbor alerted his neighbors that their back porch was on fire. The family of five quickly escaped out the front door. The homeowner immediately called 911 reporting a fire at their house at 119 Griffin St.

At 4 p.m., the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene confirming a residential fire. Due to windy conditions, firefighters had a difficult time battling the fire. One team entered the home and conduct an interior attack while another team worked on extinguishing the exterior area of the home.

Sale Creek Fire Chief Adam Gaither, reported the homeowner had seven snakes and one iguana. Unfortunately, five of the snakes and the iguana did not survive the fire.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The house is a total loss and damages are unknown. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family of five with their emergency needs.