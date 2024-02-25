Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMPLE ASSAULT



BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

1205 E 35TH STREET PL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH



BATIE, COLT ALLEN

1215V ROGERS LANE LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE

1711 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044309

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BURNEY, TIFFANI BROOKE

922 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARDONA, DIONISIO

2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLEMENTS, BRYAN LEWIS

109 SELMA ST RED BANK, 374154615

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

5685 HYACINTH COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE

2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (6TH OFFENSE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COLE, ERIC

3401 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COOK, KEONDRE DESHAWN

108 WEST 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE

7025 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639124

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FEATHERSTONE, STANLEY

1427 ROWEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FITZGERALD, LACEY MOON

1150 BISHOPS VIEW LN KNOXVILLE, 37932

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLESNER, BRITTANY PAIGE

10275 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FORTNER, TERESA LYNETTE

8486 OLD HOLLOW WAY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE

2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 374124324

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



HADDOX, CYRISHALA

2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SOLICITATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY

58 PLAINVIEW DR Rock Island, 385813744

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HENRY, SEAN A

11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIGDON, MICHELLE DILL

16115 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



JOYNER, JOEL TIMOTHY

1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW UNIT 1 CLEVELAND, 373126800

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER

9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEE, STEFAN FORREST

2930 S LEE WHY SW LOT 13 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041821

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH

1524 CARMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH

7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON

2213 APPLING ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062512

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MIDDLETON, SHONDRA J

1416 AWAHLIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MYERS, MARTINA ANN

3917 GIBSON DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATRICK, KEVIN DEWAIN

1347 SEQUOYAH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PHILLIPS, DOUGLAS LAMAR

5750 LAKESHORE DRIVE UNIT E103 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROCKHOLT, PHILLIP LAMAR

155 SUMMIT DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RUIZ LABRADOR, JEAN FRANK

3131 MONTCA APT 223 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHELTRAW, ADAM MICHAEL

25934 STUDENT HOMLESS REDFORD, 482393831

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SILVERS, MONIQUE M

507 E 5TH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SIMPSON, BRIANNA

431 HERMAN DRIVE S.

