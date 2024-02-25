Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
1205 E 35TH STREET PL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH
BATIE, COLT ALLEN
1215V ROGERS LANE LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
1711 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044309
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURNEY, TIFFANI BROOKE
922 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARDONA, DIONISIO
2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLEMENTS, BRYAN LEWIS
109 SELMA ST RED BANK, 374154615
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
5685 HYACINTH COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (6TH OFFENSE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLE, ERIC
3401 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COOK, KEONDRE DESHAWN
108 WEST 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE
7025 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639124
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FEATHERSTONE, STANLEY
1427 ROWEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FITZGERALD, LACEY MOON
1150 BISHOPS VIEW LN KNOXVILLE, 37932
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLESNER, BRITTANY PAIGE
10275 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FORTNER, TERESA LYNETTE
8486 OLD HOLLOW WAY HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
3133 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 374124324
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HADDOX, CYRISHALA
2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SOLICITATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
58 PLAINVIEW DR Rock Island, 385813744
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENRY, SEAN A
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGDON, MICHELLE DILL
16115 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
JOYNER, JOEL TIMOTHY
1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW UNIT 1 CLEVELAND, 373126800
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEE, STEFAN FORREST
2930 S LEE WHY SW LOT 13 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041821
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH
1524 CARMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
2213 APPLING ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062512
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIDDLETON, SHONDRA J
1416 AWAHLIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MYERS, MARTINA ANN
3917 GIBSON DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATRICK, KEVIN DEWAIN
1347 SEQUOYAH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PHILLIPS, DOUGLAS LAMAR
5750 LAKESHORE DRIVE UNIT E103 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROCKHOLT, PHILLIP LAMAR
155 SUMMIT DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUIZ LABRADOR, JEAN FRANK
3131 MONTCA APT 223 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELTRAW, ADAM MICHAEL
25934 STUDENT HOMLESS REDFORD, 482393831
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SILVERS, MONIQUE M
507 E 5TH ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMPSON, BRIANNA
431 HERMAN DRIVE S.
DUNALP, 37323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
565 RANDOLH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WORD, CADARIUS
711 N HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/27/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|BATIE, COLT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BURNEY, TIFFANI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARDONA, DIONISIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (6TH OFFENSE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLE, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|COOK, KEONDRE DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FITZGERALD, LACEY MOON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/21/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLESNER, BRITTANY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FORTNER, TERESA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- FALSE REPORTS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|HADDOX, CYRISHALA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- SOLICITATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIGDON, MICHELLE DILL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|JOYNER, JOEL TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/29/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEE, STEFAN FORREST
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/27/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/02/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MIDDLETON, SHONDRA J
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MYERS, MARTINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATRICK, KEVIN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PHILLIPS, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROCKHOLT, PHILLIP LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/18/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTRAW, ADAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SILVERS, MONIQUE M
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/06/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WORD, CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF
FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|