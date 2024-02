Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ITEONNA S

1212 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063109

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH



ALMODOVAR, CHRISTOPHER

347 MOUNTAIN VIEW CI OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

302 DUNLAP AVE Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH



BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEBOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)BURCH, VICTOR VANSHEN625 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCLARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL3151 BERKELY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEELLIS, JAMES THOMAS213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVEANS, LAKISHA MICHELLE55554 HIXSON PK APT 421 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE210 WORTH LANE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYGARCIA, OCTAVIO LOPEZ9066 EMORYWOOD TRL OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGIBBS, HANNAH TIARA5023 MIMOSA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGOULD, DARRYN ALISE9619 POSTOAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARHANSEN, EVE ALLYNNA2235 CURTIS LN CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE5432 VILLIAGE GARDEN DR OLTAWAH, 37336Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)HICKS, AUSTIN ALEXANDER764 TATUM GULF RD MENLO, 30731Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLLAND, MARQUITA LATREESE718 MARION AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYKELLOGG, MICHAEL TYRONE1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434936Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTKYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT1675 HUFF AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLOGAN, NYIKEE DIJAHN201 EADS ST APT 534 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEMADRY, JEQUALA LASHA1802 RUBIO ST Chattanooga, 374063029Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTMANGRUM, PATRICIA GAIL13710 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCALLIE, MICHAEL J7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCARY, KATIE G1233 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCNEW, BRIAN SCOTTHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTYPOLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SURANDOLPH, BRITTANY LASHAY71 CLOVER DALE RD S DUNLAP, 373274943Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYRUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE1036 GOFORTH RD SPENCER, 38585Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGHHIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO2111 CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULTFORGERYSTEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE5621 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWEBB, KEVIN JAMES211 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUC(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRBURGLARYWELCH, BRIANNA IANETT3909 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ITEONNA S

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/28/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH ALMODOVAR, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/12/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BURCH, VICTOR VANSHEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY CLARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/18/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVEANS, LAKISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARCIA, OCTAVIO LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GIBBS, HANNAH TIARA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GOULD, DARRYN ALISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HANSEN, EVE ALLYNNA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) HICKS, AUSTIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, MARQUITA LATREESE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KELLOGG, MICHAEL TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY LOGAN, NYIKEE DIJAHN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MANGRUM, PATRICIA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 11/02/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/01/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCARY, KATIE G

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU RANDOLPH, BRITTANY LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

FORGERY STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/30/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WEBB, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/16/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUC

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR

BURGLARY WELCH, BRIANNA IANETT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY