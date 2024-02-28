Latest Headlines

County Reaches $150,000 Settlement In Lawsuit Brought By Rapper Who Was Kicked During Arrest

  Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The county has reached a $150,000 settlement in a case in which a local rapper is seen in body camera video being punched and kicked by a Hamilton County deputy. 

Charles Toney, who was handcuffed at the time, had filed a $750,000 civil rights violation lawsuit in Federal Court.

The incident involving deputy Blake Kilpatrick happened Dec. 3, 2018. The deputy said Toney was resisting arrest during the warrant roundup and bit his finger.

Toney was represented by attorney Andrew Clarke of the Cochran law firm.

