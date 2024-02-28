Drugs Prevalent Where 3 Children Lived On 15th Avenue; 2-Year-Old Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

A detective testified Wednesday that fentanyl pills, cocaine and marijuana were readily available in a home where a two-year-old who died of a drug overdose had lived with his sister and brother.

Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn revoked bond for Taiwan Greathouse on his previous $85,000 in bonds on drug and gun cases from March 2021. She did so after a bond hearing.

She said, "Children in the house clearly had access to any number of substances."

Greathouse was already in jail after his arrest along with girlfriend Brittany Bell in the death of Montana Greathouse. Both are 34.

The child was taken to the hospital by Ms. Bell last March 20 after she said she was sleeping with him and found around 3 a.m. that he was cold and unresponsive. She took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy report said he died from a lethal dose of fentanyl. Other drugs were found in his body as well, including cocaine.

It was testified that Greathouse and Ms. Bell had just gotten back from a trip to Miami the previous morning. They then picked up the three children. Greathouse left from noon to around 5 p.m. for a party. He slept elsewhere in the house on 15th Avenue that night.

Detective James King said both Greathouse and Ms. Bell took drug screens, and Greathouse was positive for fentanyl.

He said a large bag of marijuana was inside the house and cocaine and a fentanyl pill were in a kitchen drawer.

The detective said a refrigerator just outside the house contained a large amount of cocaine and 109 more fentanyl pills. The search also found a pill compressor and digital scales.

He said Ms. Bell's phone showed photos of drugs being prepared for sale on the kitchen counter.

Some drug buyers came to the house, while Ms. Bell made some deliveries, it was stated.

Detective King said a text message on Greathouse's phone had him asking Ms. Bell to get the 15-year-old daughter to help locate some drugs in the house.

The daughter and her 10-year-old brother were given follicle tests, which showed the presence of drugs.

Greathouse was in the news in 2017 when he was able to make a $133,000 bond with a $5,000 payment to a bondsman. He was termed "a dangerous gang member" at the time.