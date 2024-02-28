2 People Shot On Fagan Street

Two men were shot on Fagan street on Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:38 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4000 block of Fagan Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





A short time later, officers were notified that a 43-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He had serious injuries.





The preliminary investigation appears to show the two people were shot during the same incident on Fagan Street. CPD Investigators are working to learn the details of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.











