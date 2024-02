A Maryville, Tn., deputy was shot and killed and another officer was injured on Thursday during a traffic stop.

The deputy was identified as Greg McCowan.

A female deputy, Shelby Eggers, was shot in the leg. She was treated and released.

The TBI issued a Blue Alert for the suspect, Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42.

Warrants have been issued for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.