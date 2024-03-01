Rep. Mike Cameron Votes In Favor Of Legislation To Combat Illegal Immigration In Georgia

Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) on Thursday voted in favor of House Bill 1105, which seeks to combat illegal immigration in Georgia. HB 1105, or the Georgia Criminal Alien Track and Report Act of 2024, seeks to strengthen public safety and security in Georgia.

“I was proud to cast a ‘yes’ vote to support this important legislation to address illegal immigration, especially while our state is still reeling from the recent killing of Laken Riley in Athens,” said Rep. Cameron. “We have to draw the line on failed immigration policies of the Biden Administration and enforce the law to protect our citizens, and that’s what the House of Representatives did by passing this bill. As state legislators, it is incumbent on us to protect the citizens we serve and enforce the rule of law in communities across the state so that senseless tragedies, like the murder of Laken Riley, won’t happen again under our watch. I would like to thank my colleagues, Representative Jesse Petrea and Representative Houston Gaines, for their hard work and dedication to this critical legislation.”

House Bill 1105 would require that Georgia law enforcement officials to work in conjunction with federal immigration authorities and to send, receive and maintain information relating to the immigration status of any individual as reasonably needed for public safety purposes. Any local sheriff's office or local law enforcement agency that is found in violation would be subject to the withholding of state funding or state administered federal funding. The legislation would also provide standard procedures for booking of illegal aliens and foreign nationals and would require jailers to prepare quarterly reports outlining several categories of information for each jail jurisdiction. Further, the bill would make a first violation of noncompliance a misdemeanor. Any second or subsequent violation would be a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature.

For more information on House Bill 1105, please click here.