Orchard Knob Middle School Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence

In regard to the threat of violence made against Orchard Knob Middle School on Friday, Feb. 23, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel discovered during their investigation that a juvenile student at the school was responsible for making the threat.

This incident resulted in a large law enforcement response impacting not only the school, but traffic and surrounding government buildings. Due to the initial response and resulting investigation, criminal charges have been filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.



The student who made the threat will be charged with the following:

