Orchard Knob Middle School Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence

  Friday, March 1, 2024

In regard to the threat of violence made against Orchard Knob Middle School on Friday, Feb. 23, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel discovered during their investigation that a juvenile student at the school was responsible for making the threat.  

This incident resulted in a large law enforcement response impacting not only the school, but traffic and surrounding government buildings. Due to the initial response and resulting investigation, criminal charges have been filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.  

The student who made the threat will be charged with the following:

  • Commission of act of terrorism (TCA 39-13-805)
  • Threat of mass violence on school property (TCA 39-16-517)
  • 3/1/2024
  • 3/1/2024

A man who stabbed his former girlfriend seven times has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. Bernard Adrian Smith also got five years for aggravated domestic ... more

In regard to the threat of violence made against Orchard Knob Middle School on Friday, Feb. 23, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel discovered during their investigation ... more

Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) on Thursday voted in favor of House Bill 1105, which seeks to combat illegal immigration in Georgia. HB 1105, or the Georgia Criminal Alien Track and Report Act ... more

