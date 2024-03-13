Latest Headlines

Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire

  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
photo by CFD

A home in the Woodmore community was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

At 6:05 a.m., Chattanooga Fire companies responded to a house in the 4500 block of Midland Pike. Neighbors called 911 to report that the residence was burning and firefighters from Station 13 could see flames from North Moore Road as they headed to the scene.

They found heavy fire conditions on arrival with flames through the roof of the structure.

Crews were dealing with live wires down in the backyard and partial collapse of the roof as they made entry to attack the fire and conduct searches. No one was found in the vacant structure.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:48 a.m. and they continued working to target hot spots.

The fire department is working with city building inspectors to demolish the significantly damaged home in order to fully extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 4, Battalion 2, and Battalion 1 Red Shift and Green Shift responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, CFD Supply, and CFD Investigations.

photo by CFD
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former MLS Foward Carlos Rivas
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
Food Bank Says Farmers To Suffer Due To State Agriculture Department Oversight
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, March 12th
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/13/2024
Breaking News
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire
  • 3/13/2024

A home in the Woodmore community was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. At 6:05 a.m., Chattanooga Fire companies responded to a house in the 4500 block of Midland Pike. Neighbors called ... more

Food Bank Says Farmers To Suffer Due To State Agriculture Department Oversight
  • 3/13/2024

Officials of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said Wednesday that an oversight by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will cost state farmers millions this year. Officials said, "The LFPA ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101718 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Breaking News
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"
  • 3/12/2024
SPLOST 2024 Cycle Is Approved By Catoosa County Voters
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga To Get 3-Person Innovation Team As Part Of Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Program
  • 3/12/2024
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car
  • 3/12/2024
6 Candidates Vying For Catoosa County Chairman After Judge Orders Ballot Reinstatements
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 13, 2024
  • 3/13/2024
Common Sense In Sports
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: March 12, 2024
  • 3/12/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
  • 3/11/2024
Mocs Sweep Top Honors At Chris Banister Invitational
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former MLS Foward Carlos Rivas
  • 3/13/2024
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
  • 3/13/2024
Mocs Fall In Overtime To ETSU In SoCon Semifinals
  • 3/10/2024
Happenings
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
Stuart James Is Shortlisted Photographer For Sony World Photography Awards
  • 3/12/2024
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
Library To Host Opening Reception For Horace Brazelton Exhibit March 16
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
  • 3/11/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Making a Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Making a Change
  • 3/13/2024
Red Bank PD Reminds St. Patrick's Day Celebrators Drinking And Driving Is An Unlucky Combination
  • 3/13/2024
Entertainment
It's The Last Day For Current Format On Big FM 106.9
  • 3/13/2024
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
CTC Embarks On Journey Of Suspense With Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express”
  • 3/12/2024
Road To Nightfall Lineup Announced
  • 3/12/2024
Beware The Pi(E)s Of March Features Dame Dada At Barking Legs
  • 3/12/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival's First Wave Of 2024 Films And Events Goes To 11
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
Jerry Summers: Homeless Hints
  • 3/12/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 13, 2024
  • 3/13/2024
Dining
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
  • 3/11/2024
Business/Government
Jessica Parrish Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year For 2nd Consecutive Year
  • 3/11/2024
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Water Main Repair
Retro Hughes Road Closed March 13-14 For Water Main Repair
  • 3/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2024
Real Estate
City Officials Say New PILOT Option Would Help Bring More Affordable Units
  • 3/12/2024
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
Urban Story Ventures Invests $28 Million In State-Of-The-Art Class A Industrial Building
  • 3/12/2024
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members And Recognizes Excellence At Annual Celebration And Fundraiser
  • 3/11/2024
Student Scene
McCallie Wins 6 First Prizes At Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/12/2024
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
Lee To Host Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies
  • 3/11/2024
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
Curiosity And Solutions – An Engineer’s Journey
  • 3/12/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
Cempa Community Care Appoints Jamie Barbeauld, CPA, As CFO
  • 3/12/2024
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
Physician Assistant Jeremy Waddell Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice
  • 3/12/2024
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
Caregiver Café Panelists To Offer Free Expertise On Finances, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, Senior Care And More
  • 3/11/2024
Memories
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
  • 3/12/2024
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
Tennessee State Parks Provide 7 New All-Terrain Wheelchairs
  • 3/11/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Announces Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership
  • 3/11/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
  • 3/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
  • 3/11/2024
Obituaries
James “Jim” Godsey Jr.
James “Jim” Godsey Jr.
  • 3/13/2024
Gerald A. Matthews
Gerald A. Matthews
  • 3/13/2024
Billy "Bill" L. Johnson
Billy "Bill" L. Johnson
  • 3/13/2024
Area Obituaries
Friddell, Danny L. "Buster" (Chattanooga)
Friddell, Danny L. "Buster" (Chattanooga)
  • 3/13/2024
Caywood, Doris Hall (Cleveland)
Caywood, Doris Hall (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2024
Carroll, Joseph Robert (Dalton)
  • 3/13/2024