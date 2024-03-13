Vacant Woodmore House Destroyed By Fire

A home in the Woodmore community was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

At 6:05 a.m., Chattanooga Fire companies responded to a house in the 4500 block of Midland Pike. Neighbors called 911 to report that the residence was burning and firefighters from Station 13 could see flames from North Moore Road as they headed to the scene.

They found heavy fire conditions on arrival with flames through the roof of the structure.

Crews were dealing with live wires down in the backyard and partial collapse of the roof as they made entry to attack the fire and conduct searches. No one was found in the vacant structure.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:48 a.m. and they continued working to target hot spots.

The fire department is working with city building inspectors to demolish the significantly damaged home in order to fully extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 4, Battalion 2, and Battalion 1 Red Shift and Green Shift responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, CFD Supply, and CFD Investigations.