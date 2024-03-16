Latest Headlines

Funeral Is Friday For "Bo" Cline, Decorated Veteran Who Was Still Active At 104

  • Saturday, March 16, 2024

A much-beloved Chattanooga veteran and former POW who had reached the age of 104 while still active has died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.

Earl "Bo" Cline Jr., was born in Chattanooga on Jan. 16, 1920. As a youth he attended Bright School, Barger Elementary, and Brainerd Junior High School, where he said he got the best education.

The family soon moved to Decatur, Ill., where his father found work. There he attended St. Theresa High School in 1938. While in high school, Bo and his father built a National One design sailboat that they sailed on Lake Decatur. Sailing became a passion of Bo’s that he would enjoy for the rest of his life.

After high school he attended St. Joseph’s College in Indiana. He later worked for Barber-Coleman Textile Machinery in Rockford, Ill. He had always had an interest in flying so, he and buddy Bill Butler traveled to a nearby town and received their pilot’s license. Early in 1942, Bo became ill with pneumonia. He had a lovely young nurse, Mary Shuler, attending him. He was immediately drawn to her. She would not speak to him about anything but his health until they were formally introduced. A co-worker did so. They were married a few months later on Sept. 26, 1942. The marriage lasted 53 years until her death in 1996.

Soon after the bombing of Pearl Harbor Bo and Bill took the Army Cadet Exam. Three weeks later Bo was in Texas. He was designated to Bombardier School and Navigator training in the Army Air Corp. After graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Bo soon found himself as the Navigator Bombardier on a B26 Marauder. During his 9th mission on 23 December, 1943 his squadron was attacked by German fighter planes. Several planes received heavy damage including his own. The pilot soon gave the order to abandon the plane. With his parachute on and his rosary in hand he dove through the bomb doors. He landed on some railroad tracks and was soon captured by German soldiers. Bo was taken to an East German prison camp near Barth Germany. He was held in Stalag Luft 1 with 24 other POW’s. They were finally freed two months after the war ended.

Bo and 21 of the 24 POW’s reunited and held yearly reunions in different parts of the country. He stayed in close contact with his former pilot and several others until Bo became the last man standing a few short years ago.

Bo’s awards and decorations included: the Purple Heart, Air Medal, Bombardier Wings, 2 Bronze Medals, POW Medal, WWII Medal, Victory Medal, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. In 2021 he was named Patriot of the Year by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

After completing college at Milliken University Bo and Mary moved to Chattanooga where he worked for Sherwin Williams Company. He then worked the rest of his career at Provident Insurance Company as their assistant vice president of the Group Department. While at Provident a co-worker encouraged him to buy a sailboat and join the Privateer Yacht Club. Bo held many positions at Privateer and served as Commodore. He was a recipient of the Brainard Cooper trophy, awarded to the outstanding member for the year. Bo won many races and regattas and continued to sail until over 100 years old. Bo won a race when he was 96. In the past year Bo was awarded an honorary membership in the Privateer Yacht Club.

Bo loved to travel with his family and experience new places. After retiring from Provident he and Mary continued to travel and spent many winters in Florida camping in their travel trailer and visiting with friends.

A few years after Mary’s death Bo remarried a long-time family friend, Libby Coleman. Both were retired and had 22 years of happy days together. They traveled with family to Italy, Ireland, Mexico and sailed on several cruises as well as attended football games at Notre Dame University. They attended many family reunions, celebrated birthdays, and many family functions.

Bo was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, The Half Century Club, Serra Club, Privateer Yacht Club, MOAA Military Officers Association of America and the American Legion.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Holy Family Hall, 501 S. Moore Road on Friday from 10-11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

A military funeral service will follow at the Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave. at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Boys Town (boystown.org/give) or Wounded Warriors.

Chattanooga Funeral Home East Chapel, 404 S. Moore Road., East Ridge, is in charge of arrangements.

