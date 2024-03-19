City Council Approves $500,000 Rail Passenger Service Grant Application

The City Council on Tuesday approved the application for a $500,000 Corridor Identification and Development Program grant aimed at returning passenger rail service to Chattanooga.

City officials said they have been notified that the grant will be received here.

The Corridor Identification and Development Program is described as a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program exploring new service between Atlanta and Savannah and from Atlanta to Nashville and Memphis via Chattanooga.

It is to be used for eligible activities to include the development of a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing a service development plan for this Corridor.

If there are remaining funds from the $500,000 left over, that would go toward future rail passenger project phases.