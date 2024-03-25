Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing

A man found with a machete and a large fixed-blade knife has been charged in a North Chattanooga stabbing.

Jeffery Keith Baker, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said the victim had 10 stab wounds to his back in the incident at 920 Forest Ave.

When police arrived they found several men carrying Baker down steps from the second floor. He had a large, deep laceration to his left leg.

Baker said he fell on his machete during the incident.

Police found puddles of blood throughout the residence.

The victim said he was attacked by Baker and a second person.

He said Baker's girlfriend claims that he had tried to rape her in the past and that Baker was angry about that.

Both men were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances.