TDOT Awards US 27 Landscaping Project In Hamilton County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the contract for the US 27 landscaping project in Hamilton County to Stansell Electric Company, Inc. of Knoxville, for $3,037,034.65.

The project will extend from 6th Street to Riverfront Parkway on US 27 and will include the planting of trees, shrubs, prairie grasses, wildflowers, and a variety of other ground cover crops as well as the installation of an irrigation system.

“This landscaping project is the first of its kind, and we’re delighted it’s been let to construction,” Assistant Chief Engineer/Region 2 Director Daniel Oliver said. “Our partnership with the Tennessee Interstate Conservancy has played a critical role in the advancement of this project,” he continued. “Upon completion, the project will beautify an important corridor in the Chattanooga area and enhance the natural scenic beauty of the Tennessee landscape.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of this year and has an estimated completion date of December, 2025. Once construction begins, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers.