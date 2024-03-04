Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office announced the death of 41-year-old Sgt. Chris Callahan.

The announcement said, “The sudden loss of Sergeant Callahan has deeply affected Sheriff Steve Lawson and the entire Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Chris has always been fun-loving, helpful, friendly, and respectful. Throughout his career, he was highly motivated and dedicated to maintaining professionalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Callahan’s family during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Callahan began his career at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 as a corrections officer. His promotion to sergeant was in 2020.



Sheriff Lawson said, “Our agency lost one of our family members and each of us is deeply saddened. Sergeant Callahan was a leader at the sheriff’s office and was looked up to by many. His sudden passing has shocked many here at our agency as we consider everyone here family. Please keep his family, our agency, and our officers in your prayers over the coming days.”



Sgt. Callahan died Saturday.

He was born on November 4, 1982, in Cleveland, Tn., to Betty Callahan and the late Ricky Callahan.

His family said, "Throughout life, Chris loved coaching girls’ softball, spending time with his family, rooting for the Vols, traveling, and working on cars. He was a dedicated and devoted law enforcement officer with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office."

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Christina Brooke Callahan; daughter, Kaylee Callahan; mother, Betty Callahan; sisters, Candi (Robert) Callahan Jauregui, and Tara Callahan; grandparents, Shirley Callahan, Rocky (Lori) Cagle, Kathy (Bobby) Kendricks; mother-in-law, Beth Adams; sisters-in-law, Kayla (Hunter) Stewart, and Myla and Zoey Adams; brothers-in-law, Brayden Adams, Joey Adams, and Bradley Adams; nephews, Robert Jr, Alex, Nick Jauregui, Hunter Blackwell, and Blake Blackwell; and nieces, Tori Cagle, Kalea Hardy, and Mackynzie Blackwell.

A Remembrance of Life service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Benton with Pastor Guinn Green, Sheriff Lawson, and Holly Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Benton Memorial Gardens, with honors provided by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Robert Jr Jauregui, Alex Jauregui, Nick Jauregui, Hunter Blackwell, Derek Green, Robert Jauregui, and Blake Blackwell will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his family of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends will gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are by Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.